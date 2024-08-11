Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul and Madison LeCroy set for podcast

The ladies of Southern Charm have something up their sleeve for fans.

Madison LeCroy and Miss Patricia Altschul teased a podcast a while back, and now it seems to be in the works.

After showing their lives on the hit Bravo show and embracing their friendship, the women head to the airwaves for a podcast.

Miss Patricia has always screamed wealth and class, while Madison joined the show midway through the series as Austin Kroll’s girlfriend. The women have a working relationship, as Madison is also Miss Patricia’s hairdresser.

With many changes over the years, hearing their unfiltered thoughts and opinions could interest fans, especially if they spill the tea.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

What could be better than the women giving advice and discussing situations in Charleston?

Madison LeCroy and Patricia Altschul tease podcast

Leave it to Miss Patricia Altschul and Madison LeCroy to tease Southern Charm viewers about an upcoming project.

The women were in Miss Patricia’s bed as they filmed a teaser of them hanging out while enjoying caviar. Her little butler bell also made a cameo in the video, which was previously used to tease their project.

It was shared on Miss Patricia’s Instagram with Madison tagged. The caption read, “We’re getting set up to do a podcast… What topics do you want us to talk about? 🍸”

Their friendship is unique, and viewers respond well when they film together for Southern Charm. Miss Patricia is Whitney Sudler-Smith’s mom and often has to help teach the Charleston men manners.

Her home is often the backdrop for parties and scenes. Last season, Madison called her for help as she entered her “Housewife era.”

When will Season 10 of Southern Charm air?

It’s almost time for the highly-anticipated Season 10 of Southern Charm to debut.

The cast will look slightly different, with Olivia Flowers not asked to return and a few new faces added, but many fan favorites are returning.

Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Madison LeCroy are all back.

It will be interesting to see where things go after Season 9 ended with Shep’s confession about overconsumption of alcohol. Filming for Season 10 wrapped earlier this year.

A return is expected in September or October to correlate with Season 9’s timeline. During BravoCon 2023, Shep had his blackout moments when Austen had to care for him, and the reunion was filmed afterward.

Are you interested in listening to a podcast by Miss Patricia and Madison? Let us know in the comments below.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.