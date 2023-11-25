Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is in her ‘Housewife Era’

Madison LeCroy is enjoying every moment of being a wife.

The Southern Charm star continues to joke she’s in her “Housewife Era,” and she looks comfortable doing it.

It’s been one year since Madison married Brett Randle in paradise with family and a few close friends.

She’s been sharing photos of married life, including some of her “Housewife” moments.

With the Thanksgiving holiday came one of those moments for Madison.

The blonde beauty shared a photo of herself as she posed next to a perfectly set table with a glass of something in her hand.

Written in the upper lefthand corner was “My Housewife Era.”

Madison LeCroy is living in her “Housewife Era.” Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is stirring the pot on Season 9 of Southern Charm

Season 9 of Southern Charm has been full of drama, and Madison LeCroy is the narrator.

She didn’t appear much during Season 8 as she was planning her wedding and prioritizing her family time. Brett Randle didn’t want to participate in Southern Charm, so viewers saw less of the sassy blonde.

However, Madison came in hot this season. She has been stirring the pot with the Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll situation and ruffling plenty of feathers.

If remaining the narrator was her goal, it seems she has sealed the deal because Madison is knocking it out of the park in Season 9.

Brett Randle debuts on Southern Charm

Despite his reservations about being on camera, Brett Randle seems to have reconsidered.

He and Madison LeCroy appeared together on-screen on Season 9 of Southern Charm when a friend threw them a party after the couple tied the knot.

It was their way of sharing their special moment with the ones who didn’t make the intimate ceremony guest list.

Brett has appeared a few more times on the Bravo show and stepped up when Madison’s son, Hudson, was injured after playing with neighborhood kids. He put himself between the camera and a distraught Hudson, protecting his privacy.

Madison has shown some of her housewife side on the show, but she is showing much more on social media. Could she be in line to join one of the Housewives franchises? Brett does work in California, after all.

She could fit right in with the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, except for Sutton Stracke after she snubbed Madison at BravoCon.

Whatever Madison has going on, we are here for the glow-up and the “Housewife Era.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.