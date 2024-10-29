Southern Charm Season 10 trailer teases broken friendships and drama

Season 10 of Southern Charm is a little over a month away.

It seems like forever since the Charmers were on-screen, and it has been.

Things have changed since last season, with Olivia Flowers gone and two new girls added to the cast. Salley Carson and Molly O’Connell are the fresh faces, though Southern Hospitality and Bachelor Nation fans may know Salley.

Friendships are in dire straits after the Season 9 finale, and things don’t seem to get settled as the group gets back together for filming.

Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green, and Leva Bonaparte are all back for another round. Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Jarrett “JT” Thomas, and Rodrigo Reyes return for Season 10 too.

Here’s what’s going down on Season 10 of Southern Charm.

Salley Carson and Molly O’Connell bring the drama

Walking into a well-established group isn’t always easy, even if you have connections and have been friendly with them.

Salley Carson was on Southern Hospitality, having a bit of a romance with Joe Bradley and Gaston Rojas. However, Taylor Ann Green is currently dating Gaston, and their romance was relatively new when filming for Season 10 got underway. Look for these two blondes to bump heads on more than one occasion.

Molly O’Connell has been in the background in prior seasons of Southern Charm but is front and center this season. She used to have a thing with Craig Conover, which led to her talking to Madison LeCroy about it.

Friendships fracture

After the Season 9 Southern Charm reunion, things were rocky between Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, and Craig Conover.

Shep’s drinking was a point of contention, and after discussing what happened at BravoCon last year, he revealed he had a problem.

In the Southern Charm trailer, the friendship between the trio has visible cracks. Since becoming involved with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, Craig has cleaned up his act. There are fewer late nights and drinking, which has caused conflict.

Paige knows the men blame her for Craig’s changes, but he doesn’t care. He stands firm in his decisions and life direction, which doesn’t sit well with Austen, who walks away from a conversation with Craig.

Relationship surprises

Venita Aspen and Jarrett “JT” Thomas having something together was not on our Bingo cards for 2024.

After how things ended at the reunion, Venita and JT’s romantic involvement seemed odd, but the Southern Charm Season 10 trailer says otherwise. It will be interesting to see how their connection will affect the friend group.

There were hints that Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle may be having issues. She is upset about “losing him,” but in the present day, we know they are very much together after their Halloween costumes caught the attention of a troll, and Madison responded with an epic clapback.

Shep Rose has found someone he is interested in, and the group isn’t thrilled with her. Madison mentions her being a Southern Charm “super fan,” which raises major red flags.

The Season 10 trailer was packed with plenty of drama, so it will be an epic season celebrating 10 years of filming the hit Bravo show.

Southern Charm Season 10 premieres Thursday, December 5, at 9/8c on Bravo.