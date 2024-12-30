Southern Charm star Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo end relationship

Southern Charm star Craig Conover and his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, have ended their three-year relationship.

The shocking announcement comes just days before 2024 comes to an end.

While there have been rumblings about the couple going through some things, a breakup wasn’t what we expected.

Craig and Paige met during Bravo’s Winter House and have been together ever since.

Their relationship has been heavily featured on Southern Charm, with Paige meshing incredibly well with the Charmers — especially Madison LeCroy.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for the couple.

Paige DeSorbo announces split from Craig Conover

In the new episode of Paige DeSorbo’s podcast, Giggly Squad, she revealed that things between her and Southern Charm star Craig Conover are over.

Paige broke the news by revealing that she and Craig decided to “no longer be together.”

Things don’t appear to be messy, though.

The Summer House star said, “I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan of him, and want the best for him and he truly will get the best because he is the best. But with that said, I think it was just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction in our lives that we didn’t force.”

Interestingly, there was always a point of contention between the two about where they would live and whether Paige would consider moving to Charleston. She wasn’t keen on the idea, and while they split their time between New York and South Carolina, it seemed like they would have to sacrifice to make the other happy.

Did Paige DeSorbo end things with Craig Conover?

While the cause of the breakup wasn’t clear, it was painted as a mutual decision.

However, one thing Paige DeSorbo told her co-host, Hannah Berner, caught our attention.

She said, “I love him, I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real-time and what you want for your future.”

Craig Conover was vocal about wanting to get married and have kids, while Paige seemed unsure about whether she wanted children or a marriage.

It appears as if Paige may have been the one to initiate the ending of their relationship, though she did remark that they were being very mature about things and their future goals.

Season 10 of Southern Charm is currently airing, and it will be interesting to see the dynamic between Paige and Craig play out on-screen. A reunion will also be filmed in the coming weeks, and Andy Cohen will likely address the couple’s split.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.