When will Southern Charm Season 10, Episode 4 air on Bravo?

Southern Charm Season 10 just hit the airwaves earlier this month.

The Charmers returned for a milestone season, and the drama began right out of the gate.

While Olivia Flowers didn’t return, she was replaced with some screen-worthy woman. Salley Carson and Molly O’Connell joined the crew in Season 10, and they are ideal to stir things up.

Jarrett “JT” Thomas is positioned as the villain this season, which makes him “quitting” ahead of Season 10 that much more intriguing.

During Season 10, Episode 3, JT tried apologizing to Miss Patricia Altschul for the cane incident, but that doesn’t appear enough.

Here’s when Southern Charm will drop Season 10, Episode 4.

When will Southern Charm Season 10, Episode 4 air?

Unfortunately, Season 10, Episode 4 will not air tonight for Southern Charm viewers who hoped to tune in.

Bravo has put the show on a small hiatus because it is the week between Christmas and New Year’s, which isn’t the best for ratings.

Instead, Season 10, Episode 4, will air on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

What will happen in Season 10, Episode 4 of Southern Charm?

The official synopsis for Season 10, Episode 4 of Southern Charm, has yet to be released. However, the previews from the end of Episode 3 revealed what viewers could expect from the Charmers.

Things have been off between Craig Conover and his friends, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose. He stepped back from partying and moved into a more stable lifestyle with Paige DeSorbo.

Austen and Craig will deal with tensions in their friendship, with the former walking away from the conversation after he doesn’t like what the latter says.

The growing tension in the group is palpable, even among the women. Taylor Ann Green already isn’t a fan of Salley Carson. She knows about Salley’s one-night stand with Shep Rose and her situationship with Gaston, the man currently in Taylor’s life.

Southern Charm’s 10th season is gearing up to be one of the best yet. There are so many overlapping issues, and when the cast gets together for a trip, the women aren’t keen on Shep’s involvement with Sienna Evans.

Madison LeCroy opened up about her husband, Brett’s, battle with cancer. She hadn’t been public with it until the Season 10 premiere aired, and now, more of their journey will be shared.

Despite a new episode not airing on Thursday, December 26, viewers who want their Southern Charm fix can watch all the episodes on Peacock while they wait for new content to arrive.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.