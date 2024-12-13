Are Southern Charm’s Shep Rose and ‘Miss Bahamas’ Sienna Evans still together?

Shep Rose and his quest to find a long-term girlfriend have been featured in all 10 seasons of Southern Charm.

His relationship with Taylor Ann Green was the longest viewers have seen, and when it ended following Season 8, things went downhill throughout Season 9.

During a recent episode of Southern Charm, Shep introduced viewers to someone he was “enthralled” with.

Sienna Evans is the woman in question, and she is Bahama-based.

During a confessional, Shep revealed she was “Miss Bahamas” and more independent than his ex, Taylor Ann.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now that viewers have seen and heard Shep talk about her, there are questions about whether he and Sienna are still together.

Is Shep Rose still dating Sienna Evans?

It seems the relationship between Shep Rose and Sienna Evans isn’t a thing anymore.

While viewers will watch as their story develops throughout Season 10, things didn’t move into anything serious.

During a panel at Bravo Fan Fest in Miami last month, Shep revealed he was “single and ready to mingle.” He didn’t elaborate much on what happened, though he did tease that it would be recorded on camera for the world to see.

However, before things go south, viewers will see the two talk and spend time together. It should also be noted that Shep’s castmates aren’t too fond of the situation and have insinuated that they see red flags because Sienna was a Southern Charm fan.

What’s coming up for Shep Rose on Season 10 of Southern Charm?

We suspect there was more to the Sienna Evans breakup than we will see on Southern Charm, but the rumors circulating hint that Shep Rose’s castmates were onto something with her intentions.

Dynamics have changed between Shep and his guy friends since the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion. He discussed things briefly with Craig Conover and Austen Kroll during Season 10, Episode 1, but there is still plenty to work out.

We will see Shep and Sienna together, as they filmed. It will be interesting to see their dynamic, especially because fractured relationships with Craig and Austen will likely play a role in his decisions.

Unfortunately, Shep is back on the market and using Raya to find someone else. His chat during Bravo Fan Fest was telling, especially given the hype surrounding his romance with Sienna Evans.

Be sure to tune in all season to see what happens when things fall apart between Shep and Sienna.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.