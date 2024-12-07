What is Southern Charm star Craig Conover’s net worth?

Craig Conover is an OG Charmer.

The Southern Charm star is one of only two original cast members left after 10 seasons on Bravo.

Initially, Craig was studying to be a lawyer but eventually fell in love with sewing, which has added wealth to his net worth.

His co-stars and viewers heckled him regarding his sewing and pillow making, including his then-girlfriend, Naomie Olindo.

He’s getting the last laugh now as he has a thriving business selling home goods and a stable reality TV job.

Here’s what to know about Craig Conover’s net worth.

What is Craig Conover’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Craig Conover’s net worth is around $1 million. It may be slightly higher, but it is a reasonable estimate.

Since he is an original Southern Charm star, Craig earns $25,000 per episode. With 131 episodes of the Bravo show, he’s earned around $3.2 million from Bravo alone. Spread over 10 years, this may not seem like a lot, but it has afforded him opportunities.

Craig launched his business, Sewing Down South, in 2018. Since then, it has grown exponentially, bringing in significant revenue. There are even a few brick-and-mortar stores.

He also earns money from appearances and speaking engagements. The exact revenue generated is unclear, but having a reality TV star background certainly helps.

What’s in store for Craig Conover on Season 10 of Southern Charm?

Season 10 of Southern Charm will test Craig Conover’s friendships.

He has always been close to Shep Rose and Austen Kroll, but his relationship with Paige DeSorbo and his business comes first.

Craig has moved out of the party scene and drinking every night and went on to spend time with Paige and building an empire.

There is no longer room in his life for alcohol like there once was. Craig is very conscious about his brand and how he represents himself.

This has affected his friendship with the guys, and it seems that things between Craig and Austen reach a breaking point when the latter storms out of Craig’s backyard.

In the present day, things seem to be okay with the men, though we won’t know for sure until the reunion is filmed. Season 10 began way later than it did for seasons past, which means we are looking at a mid-winter reunion.

Paige has Craig’s back and doesn’t want to be blamed for his choices. Their relationship has helped the Southern Charm star grow and get his life in order, and we are here for it.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.