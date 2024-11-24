Southern Charm spoilers: Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas offends Miss Patricia

Get ready, Southern Charm fans; it’s about to get really messy in Charleston.

Season 10 of the hit Bravo show drops in less than two weeks, and viewers were treated to a sneak peek during Bravo Fan Fest.

There’s been plenty of speculation about why Jarrett “JT” Thomas walked away from Southern Charm before completing his confessionals and without giving himself a chance to film the reunion, which will take place closer to the back half of the season.

However, thanks to the sneak peek, we now know what caused the problems for the second-season cast members.

The trailer for Season 10 teased Venita Aspen and JT, beginning a romance seemingly out of nowhere, which appears to have been a focal point during the season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Everyone knows that Miss Patricia Altschul is the queen of Southern Charm, but JT missed the memo — offending her with a “gift” at an event.

Miss Patricia Altschul offended by Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas

While at an event, JT approached Miss Patricia and gifted her a cane.

She was highly offended, saying so in a confessional. Miss Patricia joked about a wheelchair being next.

Madison LeCroy was beside herself with glee at the faux pas, revealing in her confessional that JT would “learn his lesson” while sipping champagne.

Venita was shocked by the gesture, revealing he hadn’t discussed that with her before deciding to give Miss Patricia a bedazzled cane.

When Craig Conover takes things a step further following the event and tells Miss Patricia that JT called her a b***h, things get even more chaotic.

The footage skips to two months later as the Southern Charm cast members argue over what was or was not said, leaving things tense.

Madison LeCroy teases ‘messy’ Season 10

As the long-running girl in the group, Madison knows everything about everything.

She was in the thick of things last season when things fell apart between Shep Rose and Austen Kroll because of Taylor Ann Green and stirring the pot every chance she gets.

While at the Bravo event, Madison was asked to share three words she would use to describe Season 10. She chose dramatic, messy, and sad.

It was a challenging season for Madison to film, and she admitted there would be some crying scenes from her.

Season 10 is a milestone for the Charleston-based hit, and viewers can’t wait to see what the cast has been up to since the Season 9 reunion.

Southern Charm Season 10 debuts on Thursday, December 5, at 9/8c on Bravo.