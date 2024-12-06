What is Shep Rose’s net worth? Here’s how the Southern Charm star earns his money

Shep Rose is one of the only original Southern Charm stars still on the show.

Season 10 is airing, marking a significant milestone for the Bravo hit.

After the season premiere, there is renewed interest in what Shep Rose does to earn money, aside from the paycheck from Bravo he pulls.

The Carolina Cup was the big event for Episode 1 of Season 10, and Shep, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll hung out at his family farm, which has been in the family for generations.

His comments about the Boykin farm and how long it has been in the family had viewers wondering about his net worth and how much “old money” he comes from.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about Shep’s net worth in 2024.

Shep Rose’s net worth

Shep Rose comes in pretty high when it comes to his net worth.

Celebrity Net Worth pegs him at $5 million, which is likely accurate given how the Southern Charm star earns money.

One of the most significant contributions to his net worth is his role on Southern Charm. Shep has been on since its inception in 2014, with 10 seasons under his belt. It’s estimated he earns around $25,000 per episode. In the last decade, that would mean he has earned $3.2 million for the 131 episodes of the Bravo show.

The Southern Charm spinoff, RelationShep, followed him as he attempted to find someone to make a good romantic partner. That was in 2017, and nothing came of it except another paycheck.

On Southern Charm, Shep talked about his passive income. He has investments and other things that take care of themselves and deliver money to his mailbox without any effort.

Appearances likely contribute to his net worth, too. Brand deals and partnerships should also be counted. He has shared several ads over the last decade, and his involvement with Southern Charm has afforded those opportunities.

Shep Gear, the reality TV star’s clothing brand, also adds to his net worth. While its revenue is unclear, it adds value to his portfolio.

Investments are also part of what brings money to Shep. He has partnered in endeavors, including bars and restaurants. There’s also been some real estate dabbling over the years.

Season 10 brings vulnerability for Shep Rose

While Shep Rose and his wealth were hot topics after the Season 10 premiere, his friendships took center stage.

Things between the men have broken down considerably since the Season 9 reunion when Shep revealed his issues with alcohol after Craig Conover and Austen Kroll had to assist him during BravoCon.

When Season 10 picked up, Shep attempted to address his feelings with his friends ahead of the Carolina Cup, but things didn’t go as smoothly as he’d hoped.

Craig stood by his decision to distance himself from the self-destructive path he felt Shep was on, and Austen said little.

As Season 10 unfolds, Shep will have more ups and downs.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.