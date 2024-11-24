Southern Charm’s Shep Rose gives update on Taylor Ann Green relationship

Season 10 of Southern Charm is around the corner, and the cast has teased what viewers can expect from the milestone season.

Much of Season 9 was plagued by the messy fallout from Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s split and her situation with Austen Kroll.

At the end of Season 8, Taylor Ann quit her job and traveled with Shep during the downtime, but things didn’t go as planned, and the two split before Season 9 began filming.

It was clear Shep still loved Taylor, but a reconciliation wasn’t in the cards. During the Season 9 reunion, he had a harsh realization about his relationship with alcohol, and that has changed things for him.

During Bravo Fan Fast, Shep participated in a panel, which led him to discuss where he and Taylor stand today.

Is there a path forward for the exes?

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green don’t communicate

After a tumultuous few years following their breakup, it shouldn’t be surprising that Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green don’t communicate.

She moved on with a man named Gaston, a roommate of one of the Southern Hospitality stars. He also had a connection with Southern Charm newbie and Bachelor Nation face Salley Ann Carson.

Shep revealed that she doesn’t want to be in contact with him. He considered texting her a few times but was advised against it. They filmed Season 10 together and will be at the reunion, but beyond that, she has seemingly moved on.

Despite not having a friendship with Taylor Ann, Shep revealed that he will always root for her and be there if she ever needs anything. He also dropped the bombshell, saying he is still in contact with her mom.

Will Southern Charm viewers meet Gaston?

Unfortunately, Taylor Ann Green’s boyfriend did not want to film Season 10 with her.

Shep Rose revealed he didn’t want to be part of the season and confirmed issues between Salley Ann Carson and Taylor Ann. The two do not get along, making a tense filming situation.

It isn’t shocking that Taylor Ann would want to protect her relationship after what happened between her and Shep. However, since Gaston has connections to Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality, it’s odd that he doesn’t want to be filmed with his friends on the Bravo shows.

Be sure to tune in to watch Season 10, as it will be messier than ever before.

Season 10 of Southern Charm debuts Thursday, December 5, at 9/8c on Bravo.