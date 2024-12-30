Southern Charm spoilers: Shep contemplates kids with Sienna

Shep Rose seems to be enamored with his girlfriend, Sienna.

She was introduced to Southern Charm viewers during Season 10, Episode 3 when she attended a dog party at Rodrigo’s house.

Her initial interaction with Taylor Ann Green was awkward. She told her she had heard a lot about her, but when Taylor said she hoped they were good things, Sienna responded with “mostly.”

Things between Taylor and Shep are complicated. Their relationship blew up before Season 9 began filming and worsened as it filmed.

Now that they are both seeing other people, things still aren’t the same.

Shep is completely enamored with Sienna, and while talking to Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, he drops a bombshell.

Shep wants to spend more time in the Bahamas

Sienna Evans won the “Miss Bahamas” title and caught Shep Rose’s attention.

We haven’t been told how they met, but they are moving incredibly fast, given how badly his relationship with Taylor Ann Green ended.

In the sneak peek for Season 10, Episode 4, Shep tells the guys he wants to spend more time in the Bahamas. When pressed about whether he would want kids with her, he said she wanted them.

It was shocking to hear him talk about kids with Sienna when he couldn’t give Taylor a commitment after years in a relationship.

Things between Shep and Sienna are raising red flags everywhere, but one thing stands out. In the trailer released ahead of the season, it appears that the other cast members conclude that she is using him and was a huge fan of Southern Charm.

Are Shep Rose and Sienna Evans still together?

Based on our research, it appears the couple split up.

Shep Rose and Sienna Evans don’t appear to be in a relationship anymore, and it seems the dissolution may play out on Season 10 of Southern Charm.

Madison LeCroy hinted that something wasn’t up to par with the couple but didn’t elaborate. However, one scene from the trailer showed Shep arguing with his castmates over his relationship with Sienna and her intentions.

The first interaction the cast had was the dog party, and it seems that moving forward, there will be more scenes with Sienna present.

How things go from wanting kids with someone to their split remains to be seen, but plenty of drama accompanies it. And let’s not forget: a reunion still needs to be filmed.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.