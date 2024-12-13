Brett on Southern Charm: Madison LeCroy reveals husband’s cancer diagnosis

Madison LeCroy teased that Season 10 of Southern Charm would be emotional for her, and she wasn’t kidding.

During a recent episode of the Bravo show, Madison revealed that her husband, Brett Randle, had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer just before they celebrated their first anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in November 2022 and recently celebrated their second anniversary.

In the episode, Madison asked Brett how swallowing was going, and he revealed he was still having issues and would be going for more testing.

That led to the confessional, where Madison addressed the thyroid cancer and explained that they’d been dealing with that nearly right after they tied the knot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about Brett’s cancer.

Brett Randle was diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle have kept quiet about their struggles. They didn’t share anything on social media, and the friends and family members they told didn’t mention it either.

The Southern Charm star explained that she did tell her son, Hudson, that Brett was sick, but the details were minimal because she didn’t want to scare him.

Brett had a nodule removed and has been doing well since, but the swallowing has been an issue. He told his wife there would be more tests coming.

It was very clear that Madison was emotional while talking about Brett’s cancer diagnosis. She also explained that starting a family with him has been put on the back burner, and it is hard when people ask when they will have children together. Brett’s health is their first concern.

What’s coming up for Madison LeCroy on Southern Charm?

Season 10 promised to be emotional for Madison LeCroy after she revealed she cried a few times.

After a recent episode, the blonde beauty is seeing red after learning that Jarrett “JT” Thomas revealed he believes Brett Randle thought something happened between her and him in Jamaica. When Craig Conover filled her in, Madison was ready to go toe-to-toe with JT.

Pot-stirring is coming, especially when Salley Carson is introduced to the cast next week. Knowing she was sleeping with Gaston before he and Taylor Ann Green began dating and that she slept with Shep Rose gives Madison a leg up and room to cause the drama viewers love to see.

We wish Brett Randle and Madison the best as they work through his health issues.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.