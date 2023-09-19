Southern Charm: Is Madison LeCroy pregnant?

Season 9 of Southern Charm is poised to be filled with drama.

Viewers are only one episode in, and already, the Charmers are facing off.

Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle hosted a party in Charleston following their nuptials last fall, and nearly everyone was in attendance.

It turned out to be a breeding ground for chaos, as Taylor Ann Green accused Paige DeSorbo of cheating on Craig Conover after accusing him of not doing more to stop Shep Rose from cheating on her.

However, the Southern Charm trailer and previews had fans more interested in Madison and Brett’s plans for their future.

Specifically, whether Madison is pregnant.

Is Madison LeCroy pregnant?

In the Southern Charm previews, Madison LeCroy gets sick as Brett Randle checks on her.

A slip of the scene showed Madison talking to a doctor about her pregnancy with Hudson, which included a fractured pelvis during childbirth.

Madison spoke with US Weekly about the experience and whether she plans to have another child anytime soon.

Madison isn’t expecting a child, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be soon.

The Southern Charm star said, “They’re not going to give me the option to have [a natural birth].”

She joked about including a tummy tuck “on the side,” saying, “So we’re going to schedule it. With a tummy tuck on the side. Thank you!”

More drama is coming for Madison LeCroy

While Madison LeCroy revealed that she passed the “villain torch” this season, that doesn’t mean she stays out of the line of fire.

As the hook-up between Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green is outed, the entire group of Charmers begins to fall apart.

Olivia Flowers feels incredibly betrayed, and Shep Rose isn’t thrilled that one of his good friends could have done that.

This saga will continue through most of the season, with previews teasing that Taylor and Shep wake up in bed together on what is presumably a cast trip.

Madison and Austen get into it at a dinner event, likely due to his actions with Taylor. These two can’t seem to get along following their split years ago.

Season 9 appears to be a big one for Madison. She stepped back into Southern Charm full-time and is filming alongside her husband, Brett Randle, and Hudson appeared on the season premiere. Viewers are about to see more of Madison, including the wife and mother side in-depth.

Southern Charm airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.