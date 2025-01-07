Southern Charm’s Craig Conover addresses Paige DeSorbo breakup: ‘Very, very unexpected’

It’s been over a week since news broke that Southern Charm star Craig Conover and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo split.

She announced the news ahead of the new year, revealing it was an amicable split and both parties were “sad” about it.

Paige didn’t share many details but has responded to speculation that she was the reason behind the split.

Craig chose not to respond, enjoying the holiday season by spending time with friends.

However, with the first week of 2025 off and running, the Southern Charm star decided to speak out about ending his relationship with Paige and plans to move forward.

Here’s what Craig said about the end of his relationship with Paige.

Craig Conover speaks out after Paige DeSorbo split

After thinking about what to say and how to say it, Craig Conover decided to speak out about ending his three-year relationship with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.

The Southern Charm star admitted that the breakup was “very, very unexpected” ahead of the holidays.

Details beyond that were scarce, as Craig focused more on his focus to move on and learn to take the advice he’s been given and been preaching as he talks at various home shows throughout the country.

In the video, he is unshaven and speaks from the heart without anything prepared in front of him. Craig thanks everyone for their support and kind words and reminds everyone to continue being kind to themselves, him, and Paige.

Southern Charm highlights Craig and Paige’s relationship

Southern Charm Season 10 is underway, and Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo will have plenty of screen time.

Craig is currently on the outs with his group of guy friends because he has chosen to pull back and focus more on work and his relationship than partying and going to the bars in Charleston.

The most recent episode featured Austen Kroll walking away from Craig after a conversation that left the latter unbothered.

In a preview for the season, Paige told Craig that his friends blame her for his new way of living. He assured her he wasn’t bothered, though. Craig has changed over the last 10 seasons, and his cash flow is the most important thing to him.

It will be interesting to see if any red flags come up during filming, and when the Season 10 reunion is filmed, we expect Craig to talk more in detail about the split.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.