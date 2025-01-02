Paige DeSorbo responds to allegations she cheated on Craig Conover: ‘See you in court’

After the surprising news that Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover split after three years together, speculation began about why.

The Summer House star shared the breakup news on a recent episode of Giggly Squad, which she co-hosts with Hannah Berner.

What Paige shared made it appear that the split was mutual and that, while it was sad, it was the best thing for both her and the Southern Charm star.

Craig hasn’t talked about the split publicly, but Paige seems to have wanted to make the announcement ahead of the new year because the couple would not be spending New Year’s Eve together.

Now that the news is public, several TikTok personalities and Bravo blogger accounts have weighed in on what they believe is the reason behind the split.

Paige isn’t here for untruths being told; she is making her position on things being said known.

Paige DeSorbo claps back after being accused of cheating on Craig Conover

Paige DeSorbo isn’t messing around regarding her reputation and name.

The Summer House star has been replying to TikToks being made about her breakup with Craig Conover.

While most of them have been harmless fun and consisted of the shock that the two would split, one got Paige’s attention.

Popular Bravo blogger and YouTuber Up and Adam! shared a TikTok that included speculation Paige cheated on Craig. That got her attention, and she responded pretty quickly.

Paige appeared in the comment section with a simple clapback, “See you in court.”

Paige responds to a social media post. Pic credit: @upandadamlive/TikTok

Craig Conover continues to remain silent following the breakup announcement

Craig Conover was head over heels for Paige DeSorbo. The two were together for three years and spent time in New York City and Charleston.

Paige has been a part of Southern Charm, even bonding with Madison LeCroy. The two were building a friendship, and it seemed as if Paige could easily fit into the dynamic there. The problem was that she wasn’t keen on moving to Charleston.

It’s unclear when Craig will address what happened between him and Paige. The Season 10 Southern Charm reunion still needs to be filmed – likely sometime in February. That’s when we expect to hear more about what happened between the former couple and what was the catalyst for their split.

This isn’t Craig’s first public breakup, so he is likely taking time to take it in and respond when he’s had more time to process things.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.