Southern Charm Season 10 reunion: Madison’s baby surprise, Venita versus JT, and more

Season 10 of Southern Charm has brought plenty of drama for the Charleston-based crew.

Viewers watched as Shep Rose attempted to win over Sienna Evans, Venita Aspen and Jarrett “JT” Thomas’ friendship fell apart, and Craig Conover seemingly spiraled while filming.

As the season winds down, some things from the show are playing out on social media. Venita has fired back at how editing made her look with JT, and he came with receipts following her appearance on the Southern Charm Aftershow.

The season finale is this week, and the reunion will play out. It was filmed in February, so everyone’s reactions were how they felt at the moment.

Interestingly, things seem to be complicated with Craig and his boys after seeing some of the Season 10 reunion sneak peek.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about the Season 10 Southern Charm reunion.

Madison LeCroy’s baby bump takes center stage

Madison LeCroy didn’t let any of her Southern Charm co-stars in on her baby secret before debuting her bump at the Season 10 reunion.

She walked to the stage fashionably late with her noticeable baby bump. It’s unclear when they last saw Madison, but everyone seemed genuinely surprised that she was expecting.

Venita Aspen grabs her phone for proof

Things between Venita Aspen and Jarrett “JT” Thomas weren’t good when the reunion was filmed in February.

He threatened to quit before Season 10 began airing, but he ended up filming his confessionals and attending the reunion.

As some drama plays out on social media following the episodes airing for the public, the truth about what did and didn’t happen will be revealed.

Venita seemed to like JT, and he knew there was chemistry there. They needed to talk, but that didn’t happen based on the reunion sneak peek.

More chaotic Season 10 reunion teases

This will be the first time Southern Charm viewers will hear in depth about what happened between Craig Conovige and Paige DeSorbo.

He did appear on Watch What Happens Live following the Season 10 reunion taping, but more details are coming. Craig says he came home, and his stuff was on the porch. When Andy asked if she left him for the “other guy,” the scene flipped.

Taylor Ann Green is still upset with Salley Carson’s discussion of her relationship with Gaston. Southern Hospitality viewers know that Salley and Gaston had a thing because it came between her and Joe Bradley. However, Taylor seems to think they didn’t have anything substantial and wants Salley to keep her mouth shut, but that isn’t happening.

There are also some weird vibes between the cast members and Craig, but the reason behind it is unclear. Perhaps it has to do with his “lies” from the season—especially about JT calling Miss Patricia a b***h.

Buckle up, Charmers!

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.