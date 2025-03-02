Southern Charm’s Venita Aspen calls out editing for making her look like a ‘home wrecker’

The math isn’t mathing on Southern Charm, and Venita Aspen isn’t happy about the edit she’s received.

Ahead of Season 10 airing, Jarrett “JT” Thomas revealed he was exiting the show and wouldn’t fulfill the contract by filming his final confessionals. However, he did show up at the reunion and had plenty to answer for.

Before the recent episode aired, viewers saw JT and Venita hanging out at her place, where she cooked for him. The two then discussed their mutual attraction, but he stopped it from going further when he revealed he had been seeing someone.

The most recent episode featured JT’s arrival in the Bahamas to join the cast on the disastrous trip while Shep Rose attempted to figure out his relationship with Sienna Evans.

When things didn’t go well for JT with the group, he revealed his intentions to fly back to Charleston.

However, he called Venita to his room, and the cameras were not invited in when she went there. This led to viewers making assumptions about what went down in the Bahamas and what may have happened between the two after JT had already revealed he was seeing someone.

Venita Aspen calls out her edit

Venita Aspen spoke out about what the Southern Charm edit implied in a now-deleted Instagram Story that Queens of Bravo captured.

The Southern Charm star wanted to make things “VERY CLEAR.”

She revealed that the dinner between her and Jarrett “JT” Thomas at her place happened after the Bahamas situation. Venita revealed the recent episode made her look like a “home wrecker” when she isn’t.

Acknowledging that she knows “what I signed up for,” she still wants to ensure she isn’t painted into someone she isn’t.

Southern Charm Season 10 reunion is coming

The Southern Charm Season 10 reunion is approaching, and several questions must be answered.

After saying he was done with the show, Jarrett “JT” Thomas showed up for the taping anyway.

Some mumblings suggest he was grilled pretty hard when he faced his castmates. He likely wasn’t prepared for the sit-down if he thought he had difficulty in the Bahamas.

It will be interesting to see how this story and Craig Conover’s discussion of his breakup with Paige DeSorbo play out at the reunion.

Season 10 may have started out slowly, but its back end is stirring up trouble that will have viewers talking.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.