Southern Charm stars Venita Aspen and Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas continue to get messy

We did not have Venita Aspen versus Jarrett “JT” Thomas on our bingo cards for Season 10, but here we are.

Things between the two self-proclaimed “best friends” took a turn this season after feelings developed. They addressed their chemistry, but JT revealed he had a girlfriend, throwing Venita for a loop.

The Southern Charm beauty revealed that the episodes did not air in chronological order, which caused confusion. She talked about the Bahamas trip being filmed before JT revealed he had a girlfriend.

During the most recent After Show, Venita talked about how she spent $5,000 on JT before he told her he had a girlfriend.

That set things off; from there, things have snowballed with social media becoming involved.

JT is coming in hot with receipts, which makes things even messier.

Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas backs up his claims

Us Weekly reported on Venita Aspen’s comments on the Southern Charm After Show, which garnered a response from Jarrett “JT” Thomas.

He revealed that the incident in question occurred when the season first opened. He was still hobbling around after his ATV accident, and they were filming in the store ahead of the party Madison LeCroy hosted.

JT claims he and Venita were "best friends."

He shared a screenshot of the money reportedly sent back to Venita on his Instagram Story, revealing it wasn’t the $5,000 she claimed.

JT brought the receipt revealing he paid her back in April, right around when Southern Charm Season 10 began filming. This coincides with the timeline claim that Venita has been talking about.

Jarrett "JT" Thomas says he immediately returned the money.

Southern Charm Season 10 finale and reunion

The upcoming episode of Southern Charm will serve as the Season 10 finale.

Venita Aspen and Jarrett “JT” Thomas likely won’t hash things out during the finale. Still, he is said to have attended the reunion taping after announcing he quit Southern Charm ahead of its return to Bravo late last year.

It will be interesting to see the cast dynamic at the reunion, which was filmed in February. The reunion looks were recently revealed, and Andy Cohen had plenty of mess to have brought up while the cast was all in the same place.

We suspect there will be more public discussion as the season finale and reunion air, especially regarding Venita’s and JT’s friendship.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.