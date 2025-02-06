Madison LeCroy announces pregnancy as Southern Charm reunion films

Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle are expecting their first child together.

This will be Madison’s second child but her first with her husband.

The news comes as the Southern Charm cast members gathered to film the Season 10 reunion.

As Andy Cohen gets into the thick of it all, Madison likely announced her pregnancy because she didn’t want photos taken at the reunion to get out before she told her fans and followers.

Welcoming a baby into the world is something positive for the couple, especially after Brett’s thyroid cancer diagnosis.

After a whirlwind filming Season 10 of Southern Charm, Madison and Brett will experience the whirlwind of welcoming a baby.

Madison LeCroy announces pregnancy

On Instagram, Madison LeCroy shared that she is expecting a baby with her husband, Brett Randle.

She has discussed wanting to get pregnant, and it was teased last season that she may be expecting. However, those plans were put on the back burner due to Brett’s cancer diagnosis.

The couple has experienced a lot since they married in November 2022. However, things are looking up, as they have a baby on the way.

Madison did not reveal how far along she was or when she was due. However, the blonde beauty is showing, and a bump will be visible when the Southern Charm Season 10 reunion airs in a few weeks.

The Southern Cham star told PEOPLE that she and Brett did not have difficulty conceiving over the summer. She believed it may have taken all summer, but it happened immediately.

This leads us to speculate she is due sometime this spring.

Madison LeCroy gets vulnerable during Southern Charm Season 10

Since joining Southern Charm, Madison LeCroy has been all in regarding the drama. She enjoys stirring the pot, and viewers enjoy watching drama.

This season was different, though.

Madison is softer and has shown vulnerability — especially when talking about Brett Randle’s cancer diagnosis and the other health issues he was experiencing as they filmed.

It will be interesting to see how this pregnancy will affect Madison’s return to Southern Charm if the show is renewed for Season 11.

The cast is filming the reunion with Andy Cohen, which means contracts will go out in the coming weeks, and filming should begin in the spring.

Southern Charm has given Madison a lot, but being in her housewife era could appeal more to the Southern Belle. Family is important now more than ever.

We look forward to finding out whether Madison and Brett will welcome a baby girl or boy and seeing Hudson as a big brother.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.