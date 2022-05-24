Nicolina takes fans behind the curtain of her American Idol performances

Nicolina on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

There were a lot of good singers this season on American Idol, but few were as good at performing as Nicolina Bozzo.

Nicolina didn’t make it to the top three and the finals, but she did enough to prove that she is a star and the future is now. She has a big voice that can sing even the biggest songs, but she also has a stage presence that is hard to match.

While most of the American Idol competitors were singing their songs on Disney Night, Nicolina came out and delivered a performance as a villain, singing Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid.

The week she was eliminated, she sang Carrie Underwood’s Blown Away and had a wind machine while wearing a silk cape that flowed behind her as she sang.

It was the best overall performance of both nights.

Nicolina takes fans behind the scenes on American Idol

Nicolina spoke to Screen Rant about her performances and in the interview, she talked about the production itself.

“A lot of the stuff that I got like the smoke, wind, and all the little fire thingies was done by production for me,” Nicolina said. “There’s a creative team at Idol that controls a lot of what happens on the stage and the colors that go into the backgrounds and stuff.”

On Disney Night, it was a huge deal for her as she was shown in videos from her childhood playing out scenes from The Little Mermaid. She had a chance to be the first American Idol singer in history to sing a villain song on Disney Night.

In the episode, she was told not to hold back and to show her attitude and sing as the villain, Ursula. She did and it wowed all the judges.

When talking about that night, Nicolina said “You’re kidding, right? I get smoke? I get to walk through the wall? What is going on?”

Disney Night led to her other big American Idol moments

She also said that the performance as Ursula is what helped her get all the special effects later in, including the dramatic lighting when she sang Alone by Heart and the wind machine of Blown Away.

“I felt like it was fitting to some capacity because I think I’m super dramatic for no reason all the time,” she said. “So I just thought it was a great little touch.”

American Idol is currently on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to ABC in 2023.