Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi blasted Nikki Glaser at the MTV Awards — Here’s why

Nicole Polizzi clapped back at Nikki Glaser after she made a joke about the Jersey Shore cast during her opening monologue at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePress/Ad Media

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi blasted MTV’s Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted host Nikki Glaser after she made a comment about the show that didn’t sit well with the reality star.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that the two women “went at it” during the filming of the show, which occurred four days before it aired on Monday, May 17.

“Nikki was on stage doing her hosting monologue and Snooki was sitting in the audience,” said a source.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Nikki made a joke about the Jersey Shore cast and said something like, ‘I’m surprised you guys are still alive,’ and Snooki didn’t think it was funny and lashed out. They were going at it for real,” the insider continued.

The show was honored with a Reality Royalty lifetime achievement and a statue for Best Docu-Reality Show.

Nicole was flanked by her co-stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, and Angelina Pivarnick.

The cast’s acceptance speech brought its own unintended drama

Shortly after a montage of some of the show’s greatest moments captured over its 11-year history, the cast gathered on stage to share their gratitude for the lifetime achievement award.

Vinny, Angelina, Nicole, and Jenni were met via satellite with their castmates Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Deena Cortese.

Missing from the group was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who is struggling with mental health issues. He was arrested but not charged with suspicion of violating a California law covering violence against intimate partners on April 22.

Ronnie later said that he and MTV came to an agreement that he would take a step back from the series while he worked on his mental health.

During the cast’s speech and in the awards show video montage, Ronnie was noticeably absent.

What is the Reality Royalty Award?

Arguably, one of the most iconic awards of the night, the cast of Jersey Shore was given the MTV Reality Royalty Award.

“The ‘Reality Royalty’ recognizes the legacy of reality greatness,” MTV said of the award via a press release. “Over the past 12 years, the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has continuously brought the laughs, creating some of the most memorable reality TV show moments of all time.”

Jersey Shore has had its share of iconic moments throughout its history on MTV.

After a soft debut in 2009, the show picked up steam and became a must-watch night of television for a generation of viewers who loved the way the cast interacted with one another and found a kinship in their bold and unfiltered personalities.

Jersey Shore ran for six seasons and traveled to locations such as Miami and Italy before returning to the place that created their madcap family; Seaside Heights, New Jersey to close out their journey in 2012.

After a six-year hiatus, the show returned with a rebooted title, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV beginning Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c.