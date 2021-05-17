Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shows her sassy side in black silk romper — Jersey Shore family reacts

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi sported a sassy look in a new Instagram share to the delight of her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation family. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi looked incredible in a black silk romper as she readied to appear at the MTV Movie & TV Awards which aired from the Palladium in Los Angeles on May 16.

This was the first press event the reality star attended since it was announced that Nicole would return to MTV to star on the second half of Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The mother of three children under the age of 8 looked sassy in the one-piece ensemble as she stood in an outdoor area. Her black outfit fit her petite body to a T. It featured no adornments other than lace trimming around the bust and thighs.

Nicole added a wide, rhinestone belt at the smallest part of her waist, making her hourglass figure appear even more pronounced.

This accessory was enhanced by a similar accent used in her long tresses, which were secured away from her face at the top of her head with a wide, rhinestone band. A large watch and bracelet also picked up on the silvery accents of the outfit.

On her feet, Nicole wore high-heeled, silver platform shoes with an ankle strap.

Nicole’s Jersey Shore family reacted to the sassy snap

Several of Nicole’s castmates and longtime friends from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reacted to the sassy snap. Mike and Lauren Sorrentino both used an affectionate term for Nicole, calling her “mawma.”

Mike reacted with “Omg” while Lauren said Nicole’s outfit was “fire.”

Several of Nicole Polizzi’s Jersey Shore: Family Castmates reacted to her sassy Instagram snap. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Renee Graziano, former star of MTV’s Mob Wives, said “Ok now!!!” to Nicole’s photograph. She added six fire emoji to punctuate her post.

Other fans reacted in the same manner to Nicole’s glam look.

Fan reaction to Nicole’s glam look was overwhelmingly positive. Pic credit: snooki/Instagram

“So beautiful, like forever gorgeous,” wrote one follower.

A second fan called Nicole a “queen” while two others used emoji to express their feelings.

Nicole returned to Jersey Shore after a one and one-half year hiatus

Fans were thrilled to see Nicole had decided to return to Jersey Shore after a one and one-half year hiatus from the MTV series.

Nicole stepped back from the show at the close of filming the wedding of Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira in November 2019. She cited that she wanted to spend more time with her family and grow her brick-and-mortar and online store, The Snooki Shop.

The reality star and businesswoman revealed her departure from the series during an episode of her podcast, “It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey.” Nicole remarked that the show had changed from its initial premise of a group of people getting together for fun and good times. She said that the vibe of the show had changed and said it was too “serious.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns Thursday June 5 at 8/7c on MTV.