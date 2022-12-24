Nicole Franzel shares ‘three easy holiday hairstyles’ for Big Brother fans to try this winter

Big Brother fans first got to know Nicole Franzel during the Summer 2014 season. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel shared a hair tutorial with all of her followers this week, presenting what she calls some “easy holiday hairstyles” that people can try out.

In the video shared below, we get to see the final look for each hairstyle, followed by Nicole showing how each one of them is done.

Nicole makes it look really easy to do, and the good news is that it is easy to just re-watch the video if she goes through them too quickly.

“For me, it’s all in the accessories! A big bow or a cute festive hair clip make all the difference! Let me know if you try any of these!” Nicole wrote as part of the caption for her video.

In the comments for the video, Nicole has already received a lot of compliments, with nearly 3,000 people already liking her tutorial at the time of this posting.

Recently, Nicole also shared her family Hawaii trip, with a lot of fun photos that included Victor Arroyo and Baby Arrow.

Nicole Franzel’s video on holiday hairstyles

Below is the video that Nicole posted on Instagram, and it might just offer some good hair tips for the holidays. If you are looking for an easy holiday hairstyle for an upcoming party or get-together, take a look and see if any of these ones work for you.

Much more new Big Brother news

Host Julie Chen Moonves just teased fans of the show with a possible theme for Big Brother 25. We still have a lot of time until the new season arrives in the Summer of 2023, but it’s never too early to start diving into the rumors.

And speaking of rumors, it seems some Big Brother alums were contacted about playing the game again, so that might work into what Julie was teasing on social media.

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother, Dan Gheesling named his favorite Christmas movies, giving his followers something big to debate during the holiday month. Dan was the Big Brother 10 winner, and he also returned to be a part of the Big Brother 14 cast.

Nicole Franzel first played on Big Brother 16 but was brought back to be part of the BB18 cast, where she won the $500,000 prize. Nicole also appeared on Big Brother 22, where she finished in third place.

Big Brother 18 is available for streaming on Paramount+.