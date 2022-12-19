Big Brother’s Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo enjoying family vacation with baby in Hawaii, sharing photos

Victor Arroyo looked a lot different when he played Big Brother 2016. Pic credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo from Big Brother 18 have been enjoying a nice family vacation in Hawaii.

The couple met as members of the BB18 cast, but didn’t start up their relationship until they were both outside of the game.

Since then, they have appeared on The Amazing Race, Nicole has returned for Big Brother All-Stars 2, they got married, and now they have a baby in their lives.

Baby Arrow makes a lot of appearances on their social media accounts, so, of course, he also appears in some new photos that the couple has shared from their time in Hawaii.

Recently, Nicole shared a TikTok she did with her mom, which was in conjunction with some matching outfits that they had with the baby.

In one of the new photos that they just shared from a Hawaiian resort, Nicole is shown relaxing with the baby in her arms. It looks like a very peaceful place to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Nicole, Victor, and Arrow in Hawaii

In a new post from this weekend, Nicole has shared what she is calling “iPhone filter free pics” to her Instagram.

We get to see her and the rest of the family enjoying some time in Maui, which includes dancing in the water and posing near a water feature. They certainly look to be having a lot of fun in the sun.

Additional photos in Hawaii for Nicole and Victor

On Sunday, another upload took place, with a fun picture showing Nicole, Victor, and Arrow standing next to the ocean as waves shoot some water up at them.

“Hawaii lovin’ 🌺🌊. A flower on the left side means you’re taken and a flower on the right means you’re single—fun fact!” Nicole wrote as the caption to a photo that has a flower behind her left ear.

More Big Brother news

A lot has been going on in the world of Big Brother, even though Celebrity Big Brother 4 won’t be happening this winter. Host Julie Chen Moonves had been hinting at that for a while, so she should have expected the bad news.

In some great relationship news, Matt Clines from BB19 got married, and Matt Turner from BB24 just got engaged.

Elsewhere, several Big Brother winners are appearing on a new show, which will debut on Peacock this winter. Called The Traitors, it will be taking psychological gameplay to the next level.

Big Brother 18 is available for streaming on Paramount+.