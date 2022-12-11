Celebrity Big Brother: Bad news about Season 4

Julie Chen Moonves remains the host of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother 4 was something that fans had hoped would roll out during the upcoming winter.

Last winter, a new group of celebrities moved into the Big Brother house during the winter, presenting some CBS content to go up against the Winter Olympics.

As a reminder, it was fighter Miesha Tate who beat out reality TV star Todrick Hall on the CBB3 season finale.

There had been a lot of drama during the season, particularly with the way that Todrick had been treating model Shanna Moakler.

And after the season came to a close, Todrick went into hiding, which he claimed was for his mental health.

Now, it seems to have been confirmed that the celebrity version of the hit reality competition show will remain on hiatus.

No Celebrity Big Brother 4 in Winter 2023?

It had always been a longshot that a new season of Celebrity Big Brother was going to roll out this winter, but CBS has held back previous announcements about the show until the last minute. This kept some hope alive until now.

“Don’t get your hopes up about #CBBUS4, I hear it’s not happening,” Sharon Tharp shared on social media.

Tharp covers a lot of reality competition shows and often finds out inside information from shows like Big Brother. This seems to be confirmation that we should set aside thoughts of watching any celebrities playing the game this winter.

An announcement about Celebrity Big Brother 4. Pic credit: @sharontharp/Twitter

More Big Brother news

Despite no new season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition this winter, maybe the show can return with a new twist next year.

