DX and Claire become second Big Brother couple to win The Amazing Race

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss just won The Amazing Race 34. Pic credit: CBS

DX and Claire went from playing Big Brother to winning The Amazing Race.

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss met as members of the BB23 cast back in the Summer of 2021. Though they didn’t win the show, they started a relationship in the jury house that is still going strong.

Not too long after they got out of the Big Brother house, the couple took part in a race around the world, filming Season 34 of The Amazing Race.

And on Wednesday night, all of the fans at home found out that the quirky couple had won the $1 million prize.

The journey was difficult for the couple, as there were a lot of early challenges where they struggled.

But there were also moments where they seemed perfect for the game, winning several legs that put them in the final three with a chance to win the big cash prize.

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss win The Amazing Race

The final three teams were Derek and Claire, long-lost twins Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, and married couple Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos.

After nine long legs, the three teams arrived in Nashville, Tennessee, to battle it out in a series of challenges leading them all to the final mat.

Derek and Claire finished first, with the underdog twins coming in second place. The twins had been battling through injuries for most of the season, so it was remarkable that they came so close to possibly winning the show.

What a season, we can’t believe it’s over!🤯 Thank you for traveling the world with us and can’t wait to do it again soon. #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/qzQGRX3UfN — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) December 8, 2022

DX and Claire are the second Big Brother couple to win The Amazing Race

The first Big Brother couple to win The Amazing Race was Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf. They were part of the BB19 cast, where their showmance began inside the house. After that, they took part in a TAR season that they won easily.

Now, DX and Claire have equaled the success that the Nickson’s had, and the bar has been raised for any future couples who come from the Big Brother house to compete in the race around the world.

Big Brother 25 airs in the Summer of 2023 on CBS, and The Amazing Race 34 is available for streaming on Paramount+.