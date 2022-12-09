Big Brother alum on new season of The Circle, shares his new slogan ahead of themed installment

Brett Robinson appeared on Big Brother 20 in the Summer of 2018. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother 20 alum Brett Robinson is set to appear in the new season of The Circle.

Debuting on December 28, this will be Season 5 of The Circle, and it is coming with a twist.

Called The Circle: Singles, every member of this new cast is being touted as “romantically available” as they also try to win the cash prize.

Having an entire group of singles competing could shift how the game is played, especially if they all know this fact ahead of time.

Will the typical strategy of catfishing that has been used before have as much success this time around? We will all have to tune in to find out at the end of December.

If Brett’s history on reality competition shows is any indication, he is certainly going to bring the drama with him to the hit Netflix show.

Who is Brett Robinson from Big Brother?

Brett was a 25-year-old cybersecurity engineer from Charlestown, Massachusetts when he appeared as a member of the Big Brother 20 cast. He quickly joined a power alliance that also featured Tyler Crispen, Angela Rummans, and Kaycee Clark, and that helped him make it all the way to sixth place on the season.

But what Brett is still most-remembered for was a story that came up when he attempted to throw another houseguest under the bus and the response that came from her as a result.

When he tried to cast suspicion upon Angela “Rockstar” Lantry, she went on a tirade about him doing it on her daughter’s birthday. This is something that fans of the show still joke about.

Brett reveals his new catchphrase for The Circle

Netflix has begun teasing fans with video clips for The Circle cast from Season 5. That has included a clip featuring Brett.

“It’s not just hot boy summer. It’s hot boy all year round. And honestly, it’s exhausting, but I do it for you, not for me,” Brett is shown saying in his video.

It’s quite clear that he still has all of that confidence that he took into the Big Brother house, and we will soon see how it plays out for him on The Circle.

somebody get this man some ice. hot boy Brett is entering The Circle. pic.twitter.com/jEXLx3LFku — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) December 9, 2022

Big Brother 25 airs in the Summer of 2023 on CBS and The Circle streams on Netflix.