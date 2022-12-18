Big Brother alum Matt Clines got married, posts cute wedding photo

Matt Clines played on the Summer 2017 season of Big Brother. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother 19 star Matt Clines recently got married and just shared a beautiful color photo from the big day.

It was back in January that Matt announced his engagement to his then-girlfriend, Annabel Lauren Booth.

The happy couple tied the knot earlier this fall, but this weekend Matt shared a new photo that features his bride in her dress.

Big Brother fans got to know Matt when he appeared on the BB19 cast in Summer 2017. That season featured the return of Paul Abrahamian, who had finished as runner-up to Nicole Franzel on BB18.

Matt ended up in one of the power alliances, but he would finish in eighth place and become a member of the BB19 jury.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On finale night, Matt voted for Paul to win the $500,000 prize, but it was Josh Martinez who was declared the Big Brother 19 winner in a close 5-4 vote.

Big Brother’s Matt Clines gets married

Below is the new photo that Matt just shared with his Instagram followers. He had previously shared a similar one done in black and white, but this one definitely adds a lot of additional color to their big day.

Most of the Instagram posts that Matt makes also feature Annabel, including the fun they have had dressing up for Halloween. The one below was shared in 2021 and features the couple in jumpsuits.

And on another occasion, Matt shared a photo from when he was out having some fun with Annabel.

More Big Brother news

Fans who had been hoping to see more celebrities playing the game were dealt some bad news about Celebrity Big Brother 4. But at least a new summer season of the show is on the way in 2023, and it should have a group of people who are brand-new to the reality competition show.

Sticking with the theme of weddings, BB24 cast member Matt Turner also recently got engaged. He proposed to his long-time girlfriend, and the couple is already planning out which Big Brother houseguests will get invites to their big day.

And speaking of romance from BB24, Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider are now together and sharing sweet messages to each other on social media. The showmance seemingly came to an end inside of the Big Brother house, but they reconnected in the real world and have been going strong ever since.

Big Brother 19 is available for streaming on Paramount+.