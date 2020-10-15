Nicole Franzel answers questions for Big Brother fans from HOH Room

Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel answered some questions about the game during a video that has been shared by the show.

It’s something that the Head of Household gets to do each week, and then CBS posts a video for fans to enjoy.

It has been a really good week for Nicole- she has put herself in a good position to possibly become the Big Brother 22 winner.

As we all saw during the Wednesday night episode, not only did Nicole win HOH this week, but she also won the Power of Veto.

Nicole now has a guaranteed spot in the final four and that takes her one step closer to possibly winning that $500,000 prize.

If she wins again, Nicole might be a contender in the debate about who has been the greatest player at this game.

Nicole answers questions from HOH Room

In the video below, Nicole is shown taking the HOH Hot Seat, and she is given some notecards to answer questions about herself and the game.

The first question posed to Nicole is for her to name some things that she misses from home.

“I’m missing Victor, my family, my puppies, and my cast,” Nicole answers.

To the question of who she views as her biggest competition, Nicole answers, “Cody. Cody’s my biggest competition in the house right now and he’s also my best friend in the house. So, it’s kinda like a weird… a weird thing.”

Nicole goes on to answer additional questions, including which houseguests are her closest pals in the house. Find out the answer to that question and several more by checking out the video below.

Some Big Brother spoilers about the week

As it stands, there is already a primary eviction target in place and a plan for the people who have a vote this week.

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett remain on the block after Nicole decided to not use the Power of Veto.

During the October 15 episode of the show, Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo will vote on whether to send Christmas or Memphis to the BB22 jury.

The current plan is to unanimously vote out Memphis, who still doesn’t seem to have a clue that he is the primary target this week. Expect him to be very displeased.

Christmas should survive this week, and that might help her ego even more. She still feels that she played a great game on BB19 and she wants everyone to know it.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.