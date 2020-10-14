Big Brother: If Nicole Franzel wins again, is she the best player in show history?

Big Brother veteran Nicole Franzel is trying to become the first two-time winner of the show and she has now made it to the final four of BB All-Stars 2.

If she ends up winning Big Brother 22, it raises an interesting question. Would that make her the best player to ever play the game?

For most of the current season, Nicole has been protected by her alliances. Having a final two with Cody Calafiore and being a part of The Committee helped her make it all the way to the final five.

Then, she won the Head of Household Competition and guaranteed herself a spot in the final four.

Now, it doesn’t seem so far-fetched that she could win over the support of the BB22 jury. It’s a topic that Christmas Abbott and Enzo Palumbo recently talked about on the live feeds.

Could Nicole really win Big Brother 22?

Nicole has made it to the final four but is going to need some help to survive the next week. Either she needs someone that she is aligned with to win the HOH or she needs to win the Power of Veto.

It’s going to be a tough week because there will only be one person voting on who gets evicted next. It means that the winner of the POV (if it’s not the HOH) will be the only person not on the block. That would then give the POV winner the choice of who to evict.

If Nicole does make it to the end, she will likely need to rack up some more competition wins and also rely on a few bitter jury votes if she is sitting next to Cody Calafiore. Cody has a much stronger resume so far, but he is creating some frustrated jury members.

Nicole may have won Big Brother 18 by default

After playing on Big Brother 16 — the season where Derrick Levasseur won and Cody Calafiore came in second place — Nicole Franzel was invited back for Big Brother 18.

As a member of the BB18 cast, Nicole was also protected by her alliances on her way to a final six that basically included three duos. But, by the end, Paul Abrahamian made a lot of game moves that had people voting against him – rather than simply for Nicole.

Nicole won Big Brother 18 on a 5-4 vote, with a lot of fans walking away from the season feeling that Paul had been robbed.

Paul would return as a member of the BB19 cast, where he would lose to Josh Martinez and where Christmas Abbott came in third place. For her part, Christmas felt that she played a great game, even though Paul carried her (and her surgically repaired foot) to the end.

Winning Big Brother twice is a huge accomplishment

Quite a few people have been invited to play Big Brother more than once, but Paul Abrahamian and Dan Gheesling are the only two people who came really close to winning it twice.

If Nicole figures out a way to win Big Brother 22, she will have done something that no other houseguest has been able to do. No matter how she ended up winning, it will have to come with a lot of respect for winning over $1 million in prize money.

If she does pull it off, fans will be debating for years about if she deserves to be ranked as the best player to ever play the game, but it could be a long time before someone even gets a chance to match two season wins. And there will always be talk about Nicole and Cody possibly cementing their alliance before the season even began.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.