Natalie blasts Josh after getting dumped on 90 Day: The Last Resort: ‘His actions left me heartbroken and confused’

Natalie Mordovtseva is speaking out after Josh Weinstein dumped her on national television.

In Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Josh ended it with Natalie and headed home rather than give their relationship another chance at the recommitment ceremony.

Now that things are over between them, Natalie is sharing how “deeply hurt” she feels and is labeling her ex’s behavior as narcissistic.

On Instagram, Natalie uploaded a preview of Monday’s third installment of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All, airing Monday night.

In the post, the Russian native admits that it’s been “tough” dealing with the aftermath of her very public breakup.

According to Natalie, she attempted to move on by cutting contact with Josh after their split, something she claims “seemed to bother” him.

Natalie takes aim at Josh for his ‘classic narcissistic behavior’

Natalie reamed out Josh for bringing his new girlfriend, “half his age,” to the Tell All.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star lashed out at Josh, dragging him for playing the victim, accusing her of mistreating his ex-wife, and calling her a “liar” and a “scammer.”

Natalie said that Josh’s remarks hurt her because of what she had sacrificed for him, including relocating to a new state and waiting while he dragged his feet about their future together.

“During this time, he was with other women while I stayed loyal,” Natalie asserted.

Natalie also alleged that Josh had a live-in girlfriend, so he never brought her to his house.

She claimed Josh broke up with her to “protect his ego,” dubbing his move a “typical sign of narcissistic behavior.”

Josh’s actions have left Natalie “heartbroken and confused.” She believes he used her for his gain.

She ended her rant by sharing something she learned while studying psychological science.

Natalie says that Josh’s alleged classic narcissistic behavior included him using “DARVO,” an acronym for deny, attack, reverse victim, and offender, portraying himself as the victim.

Josh has moved on following his and Natalie’s split

While Natalie speaks out amid their messy breakup, Josh has remained tight-lipped about their relationship online.

It’s also rumored that Josh’s “much younger” girlfriend is a fellow 90 Day Fiance alum: Jenn Potthast, the older sister of Elizabeth Potthast.

Josh has been spotted with Jenn, leading 90 Day Fiance fans to believe they are an item.

90 Day Fiance fans will learn whether or not Josh and Jenn are dating when Josh reveals the identity of his new lady love on Monday night.

In previews for the Tell All, Josh teases that he “likes somebody a lot,” and they’ve been “hanging out a lot.”

Host Shaun Robinson announces that Josh brought his new girlfriend to join the cast on the stage, but we’ll have to wait until Monday night to find out if the rumors are true or if Josh is dating someone else.

Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, April 14, at 8/7c on TLC.