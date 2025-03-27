90 Day: The Last Resort: Who is Josh Weinstein’s new girlfriend?

Josh Weinstein has a new lady love in his life.

During Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Josh called it off with himself and his on-and-off girlfriend, Natalie Mordovtseva.

Admitting he was scared to commit to Natalie, Josh cut the cord after the final group therapy session.

His fear of commitment seemed to be the least of their problems.

Natalie’s jealous nature became a recurring theme in their relationship, and it intensified when she discovered that Josh got flirty with their castmate, Sophie Sierra, in her DMs.

We know Josh and Natalie are no longer an item, and a preview from the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All showed us that Josh will unveil his new girlfriend on camera.

In the meantime, social media has been abuzz with speculation about Josh’s new girlfriend’s identity.

Is Josh dating a 90 Day Fiance alum?

Earlier this month, Monsters and Critics reported that 90 Day Fiance sleuths deduced that Josh’s new woman is a fellow alum from within the franchise: Elizabeth Potthast’s sister, Jenn Potthast.

According to a clue shared by @90dayfiance_alexa on Instagram, Jenn teased that she is returning to the franchise to appear in an upcoming 90 Day: The Single Life season.

90 Day Fiance fans felt that it made perfect sense that Jenn would be dating Josh since she is “divorced, attractive, and well off financially” and would connect with Josh, who is also a parent.

Josh was spotted with a mystery woman earlier this month

In another Instagram post dated March 3, @shabootydotcom uploaded screenshots of Josh at an airport with a mystery blonde.

At first glance, the shot of the woman’s long blonde braids could easily pass for Natalie’s, but Jenn also has long blonde hair, which would also fit the profile of the unidentified woman.

According to a “shabooty spy,” Josh’s “chick had a small white dog.”

Josh will reveal who he’s dating at the Tell All

In the teaser for Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All, Josh tells host Shaun Robinson he’s been seeing someone new since breaking up with Natalie.

“Well, you know, I do like somebody a lot. We’ve been hanging out a lot,” Josh divulges.

Then, Shaun reveals that Josh’s new girlfriend was invited to join him on the Tell All stage.

“Some of you might recognize her already,” Shaun tells the cast members as the woman is welcomed onto the stage, leaving viewers in suspense.

Josh hasn’t provided any clues about his love life on social media

Off-camera, Josh and Jenn have remained tight-lipped regarding a possible romance.

Jenn has focused on her workouts in her Instagram activity; Josh has stuck to promoting his modeling business and recording music videos with his fellow “90 Day Bad Boys,” Rob Warne and Jamal Menzies.

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, March 31, at 8/7c on TLC.