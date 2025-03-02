Josh Weinstein dating 90 Day Fiance alum according to online clue

90 Day: The Last Resort star Josh Weinstein is reportedly dating a new woman from the franchise.

The modeling agency CEO has called it quits with his Russian girlfriend, Natalie Mordorvtseva.

During a recent appearance on The Sarah Frasher Show podcast, Josh confirmed that he and Natalie are no longer dating.

The on-and-off couple are currently sharing their storyline in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, but in real life, someone else from reality TV has caught Josh’s eye.

90 Day Fiance blogger @90dayfiance_alexa shared a post on Instagram stating that Josh confirmed his breakup from Natalie during his recent podcast appearance.

The post included a screenshot from a Reddit post that revealed Josh’s latest admission: he’s dating “someone from the 90 day universe.”

Is Josh dating one of Elizabeth Potthast’s sisters?

According to some Redditors, Josh Weinstein might be dating Elizabeth Potthast’s sister, Jenn Potthast.

One commenter asked, “Wasn’t he dating one of Elizabeth’s blonde sisters? The tall one.”

“That’s a good call … Jenn Potthast,” replied a fellow Redditor. “She is divorced, attractive, and well off financially. Also has kids so they may connect there as well.”

In another screenshot of the post, @90dayfiance_alexa uploaded one of Jenn’s recent Instagram Story slides.

In the photo, Jenn conducted a Q&A, answering a fan who asked whether TLC has ever asked her to film 90 Day: The Single Life.

“They have not. Is that something you guys would want see? Idk, I think just stay tuned perhaps…. Lol,” Jenn answered.

90 Day Fiance fans weren’t buying Josh and Natalie’s love story

Josh and Natalie’s relationship has baffled 90 Day Fiance fans.

Some even think they faked a romance for screen time on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

In another post by @90dayfiance_alexa, a TikToker asked 90 Day Fiance fans if they saw any physical chemistry between Josh and Natalie as a scene played out from this 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2.

“I just don’t see it,” read the accompanying caption.

Vanja Grbic was also asked if she’s dating Josh

While Jenn neither confirmed nor denied a romantic relationship with Josh, another 90 Day Fiance personality came forward and was much more succinct when asked if they were dating him.

Vanja Grbic from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days was asked the same question during her own Instagram Stories Q&A.

As @90dayfiance_alexa shared in another post, Vanja responded, “Haha No I’m not.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.