My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Buddy Bell moves in with new girlfriend? Shares ‘where the magic happens’

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Buddy Bell seemed to have moved on from his ex, Brittany Sherman. Whitney Way Thore’s best friend introduced his then-girlfriend in one of the episodes of the hit TLC show.

But things didn’t last between the two as their whirlwind romance ended just two weeks after going public about it. And now, Buddy has found himself a new woman.

This seemingly proves Whitney’s claims that he “moves too fast” in a relationship. Is there any truth to it?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Buddy Bell getting serious with new girlfriend

Looks like Buddy Bell is getting serious with his new girlfriend, Courtney Renee Marsh. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star recently showed off his ladylove on social media, which drew mixed reactions from fans.

While some adore the new couple, others couldn’t help but express their doubts about Buddy. Apparently, they think it’s another case of a whirlwind romance, just like with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Sherman.

But it seems like the My Big Fat Fabulous Life cast member is taking his new relationship more seriously. In fact, Buddy Bell just celebrated the holidays with Courtney in what appeared to be a home they share together.

Buddy living with girlfriend

In an Instagram post, Buddy Bell and his girlfriend Courtney posed next to their festive Christmas tree. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life celeb appeared to have a blast as he spent the holidays with his special someone. “Santa was good to me this year!” he captioned the post.

Another photo showed Buddy and Courtney painting their house together. Buddy also proudly showcased their cozy bedroom, which he claimed to be the place “where the magic happens.”

Many are now wondering if My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Buddy Bell is officially living with Courtney. The couple has been sharing photos together as they enjoy making the apartment a place they call “home.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Whitney Way Thore unhappy about it?

Meanwhile, fans are curious to know if Whitney Way Thore still feels the same way now that Buddy Bell has a new romance. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star openly shared her doubts about Buddy’s relationship with his now ex-girlfriend Brittany.

Their friends even sensed jealousy as Whitney expressed her skepticism about the new girl. But it looks like Buddy’s new girlfriend managed to get on Whitney’s good side.

Apparently, the My Big Fat Fabulous Life celeb gets along well with Buddy Bell’s girlfriend, Courtney. In fact, she left a comment on the couple’s photo, describing her as “hot and nice.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.