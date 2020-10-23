My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Whitney Way Thore has emotional season ahead

My Big Fat Fabulous life is headed back to TLC, and after a stellar last season that ended with Whitney Way Thore getting engaged, things aren’t as happy this time around.

Back in May, Whitney revealed that she and Chase Severino were no longer engaged. She claimed that he had cheated on her and got the girl pregnant. That’s right, her fiance was going to be a father to a child he did not conceive with her.

Whitney Way Thore opens up about Chase Severino breakup

After the last season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life ended with Chase Severino proposing to Whitney Way Thore, viewers were sure this season would be filled with wedding planning and bliss.

Unfortunately, that is not the case. Chase never followed through with his move to where Whitney was based, which complicated matters. He was in Wilmington, North Carolina and distance was taking a toll.

In the trailer for the new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore reveals how she found out that Chase Severino fathered a child with another woman.

The couple did not quarantine together back in March, which was a red flag. He called and wanted to speak to her in person, which she didn’t want.

Chase revealed that he had gotten another woman pregnant. Whitney was devastated, and from there, it got worse. She talks about what happened in confessionals, which is a first-hand account of what she was dealing with in the moment.

What can viewers expect from My Big Fat Fabulous Life this season?

Aside from the Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino breakup and scandal, there is a lot happening.

She is back to pushing herself to the brink by working out and doing very tough challenges. Whitney isn’t known for sitting down and moping, so instead, she is doing everything she can to ensure her mind isn’t wandering.

All of Whitney Way Thore’s friends are still a part of her life. Things with Ryan get dicey, especially after she learns about Chase Severino’s infidelity. At one point in the trailer, it looked like their partnership was dissolving. Fortunately, it looks like they may have repaired that.

One very emotional moment was when Whitney found out that Chase had welcomed his baby. She was with Ryan and Buddy, and both knew that his baby mama had given birth.

Whitney didn’t take it well at all. In fact, she felt stupid because everyone else around her knew about the baby’s birth.

It is going to be an emotional season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Whitney Way Thore left last season an engaged and happy woman, and this season, all of that is ripped away from her.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns Tuesday, November 10 at 9/8c on TLC.