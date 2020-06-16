MBFFL: Whitney Way Thore opens up about learning Chase Severino cheated

Whitney Way Thore revealed that she and Chase Severino were no longer together a few weeks ago. Their relationship was the focus of last season on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, with the proposal wrapping up the season.

The reason behind the split was tough for Whitney to share. She learned that Chase had reconnected with someone from his past and got her pregnant. He will become a father this fall.

What did Whitney Way Thore say about Chase Severino?

For the first time since the announcement made on social media, Whitney Way Thore is speaking out about how she learned that Chase Severino had cheated on her and got another woman pregnant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They were not quarantining together at the time. Whitney reveals she got a phone call from Chase and he wanted to come to Charlotte to speak with her. She declined and asked him to talk to her over the phone, which he did. That is when she learned he got someone else pregnant.

Details surrounding the breakup and conversation are still few. The timeline of events is also a bit murky. Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino were engaged last fall while in Paris. In the months following, things appeared to be going well.

When news of the couple not quarantining together was made public, rumors of a breakup swirled. Whitney felt like she needed to clear the air, which is why the social media post happened.

Following that, things took a scary turn for the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star.

Buddy Bell shows up for Whitney

Shortly after Whitney Way Thore shared her breakup on social media, she began experiencing panic attacks. She talked about what has been happening and how the situation with Chase Severino has affected her.

Buddy Bell drove from Greensboro to Charlotte to pick her up from the hospital after her first panic attack. He was initially going to stay a few days but has remained by her side for several weeks now.

Whitney also revealed that she has been to the hospital one time after the initial visit, though she did not elaborate further.

Despite the push from Chase to ditch Buddy, Whitney kept her best friend. There was animosity about their relationship, but thankfully, the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star didn’t cut him off. Whitney and Buddy have a special bond, and he stepped up when she needed him the most.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life has not yet been renewed by TLC.