Chase gets romantic with Whitney on My Big Fat Fabulous Life season finale

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is ending the season on a very high note. With the gang in Paris, Whitney and Chase get to spend some quality time together.

As the season of love on My Big Fat Fabulous life winds down, things for Whitney get exciting. After having a tough conversation with Chase about kids, their relationship is about to take a turn no one saw coming.

Chase plans a romantic dinner for Whitney

Viewers who have followed My Big Fat Fabulous Life know all about Whitney Way Thore’s relationships. They have watched her get hurt over and over again, so when Chase Severino popped up, there was some skepticism.

Their trip to Paris wasn’t exactly planned by them, so there weren’t too many expectations. Whitney was enticed to go by Ryan, who booked the trip with their business money without asking. He thought bringing Chase along would lessen the blow.

After a very rocky start in Paris, Chase made plans for a very romantic dinner for Whitney. He covered her eyes as they walked into the room. The bed was covered in rose petals and there was a meal prepared for them by room service — complete with champagne.

Chase surprises Whitney | My Big Fat Fabulous Life "No man has EVER done anything like this for me!" ~ Whitney Way ThoreThe season finale of #MyBigFatFabLife is tomorrow night at 8/7c! Make sure to set your DVR. Posted by My Big Fat Fabulous Life on Friday, March 20, 2020

The lead into the proposal

The ending of My Big Fat Fabulous Life will be a proposal. Whitney Way Thore announced her engagement earlier this year. following the MBFFL trailer being released. She had to keep her proposal a secret until it was time for the season to premiere.

Chase will propose to Whitney while they are in Paris. She suspects the romantic dinner planned was going to be similar to a proposal, but she was also confused because they still had not discussed being on the same page about children.

Whitney says yes when Chase pops the question in Paris. All of the details haven’t been revealed, but it looks like it was a memorable moment.

As they celebrate their love on the season finale of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Chase and Whitney are going to be husband and wife. There has been no confirmation of another season, but fans are hopeful. With big things happening in her life, not giving her another season would be silly.

To see the romantic date and the proposal, be sure to tune in to the season finale!

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesday night at 8/7c on TLC.