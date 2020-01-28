Whitney and Chase on My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Are they still together?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Whitney Way Thore has been open about her dating life on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. This season has been different than the rest as she is living in a new city and a few new friends have entered her life.

Chase Severino is someone Whitney Way Thore met through Ryan Andreas, her new business partner. Now that she is living in Charlotte and not Greensboro, things seem to be taking off.

Whitney and Chase made things exclusive recently on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, but are things still going well?

Are Whitney and Chase still together?

When My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers saw Whitney Way Thore start posting pictures of Chase Severino on Instagram, their interest was piqued. The two have been seeing one another for several months now.

Back in October, Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino got engaged. They were filming My Big Fat Fabulous Life and the proposal was caught on camera. The couple had to stay quiet about their status due to contractual obligations, but once the trailer dropped, Whitney was able to share her excitement on social media.

Despite a couple of hiccups that were foreshadowed in the My Big Fat Fabulous Life trailer, Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino are still together. They are planning their wedding and getting adjusted to life as a newly-engaged couple.

Will Chase Severino continue on My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

Viewers are hoping that Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino will have their wedding filmed for My Big Fat Fabulous Life. They have invested a lot into her story and have watched as she dated several men who weren’t the right ones. Chase is different and clearly, he wants to spend forever with her.

Whether Chase Severino will be a cast member going forward remains to be seen. He is currently on this season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life and does confessionals as well. Things moved pretty quickly between the two and it looks like as the season goes on, the intensity will increase.

It is unclear if TLC will pick up My Big Fat Fabulous Life for another season, but with all of the upcoming events in Whitney Way Thore’s life, it is certainly likely.

Her move to Charlotte has been chronicled heavily. With the distance and the strained friendships that has caused, it will be interesting to see where this season ends and if there will be enough material for another one to come.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on TLC.