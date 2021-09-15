Michelle Duggar snubbed by Duggar children on birthday

Michelle Duggar was snubbed by her kids on her 55th birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Earlier this week, Michelle Duggar celebrated her 55th birthday.

Typically, the family would share photos and posts for Michelle on her special day, but this time, only two Duggar children acknowledged that it was her birthday.

This is a stark contrast from years prior, but it comes just months after Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges and things have changed with the Duggar family.

Which Duggar children acknowledged Michelle Duggar?

It seems that all of the birthday wishes were done on Instagram stories and not on the actual Instagram pages for everyone to see.

Joseph Duggar and Jinger Duggar both took the time to mention Michelle Duggar on her birthday. On Joe’s account, they used a photo of Michelle holding one of their baby girls. Kendra Caldwell is likely the one who shared the photo, though. As for Jinger’s wish, it was just a photo of her and her mom together.

The stories are no longer available, but Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball captured the one Joseph Duggar shared.

What are the Duggar children up to?

Currently, the Duggar children who are married appear to be living their own lives. While some of them remain rooted with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, several couples appear to have broken off into their own worlds.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are building a life for their kids together and have focused on healthy boundaries in their lives. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo live on the West Coast and have built a life out there. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are renovating their RV and spending time as a family, enjoying the outdoors.

Jessa Duggar, John-David Duggar, and Josiah Duggar appear to still be within the Duggar parents’ good graces. They were all present for the recent family fun event, and all of their children spent time playing together with the family.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu announced they are expecting their first child together in April 2022.

It is unclear where they land when it comes to Josh Duggar and his legal woes. His arrest in April caused some of the siblings to release statements, and some remained quiet.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar support their son and are standing by him as he awaits trial. Anna Duggar is also sticking with her husband and has spent a lot of time at the Reber house with him.

The snub Michelle Duggar received for her birthday speaks volumes about the Duggar family and the speculation of a growing divide.