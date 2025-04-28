Meri Brown ‘got in trouble’ for questioning Kody Brown about Coyote Pass

Meri Brown isn’t holding back now that she divorced Kody Brown.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Love Covers All Wrongs, Meri and her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, met up to discuss Coyote Pass.

Both ladies were in Flagstaff, so they met at the property to talk about their plans to sell their pieces of land and cut ties with Kody once and for all.

Meri and Janelle hired attorneys to battle with their ex, Kody, if necessary.

As Janelle explained, she was ready to pressure Kody to “perform the simple, most basic human decent thing,” which, in her mind, was to put her and Meri’s names on all the titles.

During their chat, Janelle admitted she felt Meri was “especially taken for a ride” regarding Coyote Pass.

‘A couple of people’ in the family ‘weren’t happy’ with Meri questioning Coyote Pass transactions

In one of her interviews, Meri revealed that her goal was to get her name on “whatever pieces of property [are] fair” and then sell Coyote Pass.

Janelle told Meri she should have been smarter about the Coyote Pass deal, particularly when assigning each piece of property.

When Janelle admitted that she questioned herself during that time, Meri revealed that she questioned Kody about it.

“I questioned him on that, and I got in trouble for questioning,” Meri shared.

According to Meri, Kody wasn’t the only one who didn’t like her questioning things, either.

She added, “Like, there [were] a couple of people in the family that were not happy with me for questioning, like, ‘Why is it this?’”

Janelle added that Kody would tell his wives they weren’t being “team players” whenever they questioned anything, then make them “feel bad” for it and “get other people on board.”

Janelle admitted that she went along to keep the peace.

But in hindsight, Janelle is second-guessing herself.

“Because I said when I gave him the money for the house, I said, ‘Why don’t you put our names on that title?’” Janelle shared with Meri.

“‘Well, Robyn needs her estate,’” Janelle said, imitating Kody’s response.

“I’m so dumb,” Janelle said.

Coyote Pass was redivided and then sold in April 2025

After Christine sold her plot of land to Kody and Robyn for $10 in 2022, the property was reassigned to the remaining members of the plural marriage, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle.

As seen in the photo below, Kody’s name was on all four parcels, with Robyn’s name on one 2-acre piece and one 5-acre piece; Janelle’s name was on one 2-acre piece and one 4-acre piece (along with Kody and Meri); and Meri’s name was only one 4-acre piece (along with Kody and Janelle).

A photo depicting how the parcels of land at Coyote Pass were titled after Christine sold her property. Pic credit: TLC

It seems that Meri and Janelle lawyering up did the trick, because recently, Kody transferred two plots of land and redivided them equally among himself, Robyn, Janelle, and Meri.

Following the bitter battle, and seven years after purchasing Coyote Pass in 2018 for $820,000, the Browns sold the property earlier this month, as Realtor.com recently reported.

The selling price was reportedly $1,500,000, meaning the Browns turned a $680,000 net profit.

Realtor.com reports that one of the 2-acre plots, in Kody and Robyn’s name, sold for $305,000.

The second 2-acre plot, titled in Kody and Janelle’s name, also sold for $305,000.

The 4-acre plot in Meri, Janelle, and Kody’s names sold for $400,000, and Kody and Robyn’s 5-acre plot sold for $490,000.

The Browns’ dreams to build on Coyote Pass never materialized

When the Browns relocated from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, their hasty decisions put them in a financial bind.

They relied on selling their four large homes in the cul-de-sac in Vegas to fund their homes in Flagstaff, but things didn’t go as planned.

Rushing to move to Flagstaff before the start of the school year, the Browns were forced into four separate homes scattered around town.

Christine purchased a home close to Coyote Pass, but the other wives rented homes 15 to 30 minutes apart from the rest of the family.

Meanwhile, Coyote Pass sat vacant as the Browns struggled to find buyers for their Las Vegas homes. They had nine monthly house payments: one for their land, one for each of the four homes in Vegas, and one for each of the four wives’ homes in Flagstaff.

Kody pushed to build one large home on Coyote Pass for family unity, but his wives, particularly Christine, shot it down.

Their plans to build on Coyote Pass never came to fruition because their plural marriage disintegrated quickly following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kody and Robyn still live in Flagstaff with their five children, but the rest of the family is dispersed elsewhere across the country.

Meri has returned to Parowan, Utah, where her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, is located; Christine has moved back to Utah, where she lives with her husband, David Woolley, and her youngest child, daughter Truely; and Janelle has relocated to North Carolina, where she’s building on recently-purchased property while running a flower farm with her daughter, Madison.

Sister Wives Season 19 Part B airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.