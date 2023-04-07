Sister Wives star Kody Brown reportedly moving back to Las Vegas

Kody Brown is notorious for moving his family around the country quite a bit, and it looks as though the Sister Wives star has gotten the itch to relocate once again.

When Sister Wives first aired in 2010, Kody and his then-four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, along with their horde of children, were living under one roof in Lehi, Utah.

Following their exile from Utah for practicing polygamy, Kody relocated his family to Las Vegas, Nevada. It seemed as though they found the perfect setup in Sin City, with each of his four wives living in their own homes amid a cul-de-sac. It made Kody’s life easier, with 18 children and four wives to split his time amongst.

However, Kody decided to uproot the family once again. This time, they set their sights on Flagstaff, where he still resides. They purchased several plots of land at Coyote Pass with the intention of building individual homes for each of his wives, but that plan has yet to come to fruition… especially because Kody is currently down three wives.

Kody and his last wife standing Robyn Brown, still reside in Flagstaff, as do Meri and Janelle, while Christine has moved back to Utah.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, a Sister Wives insider says that Kody has gotten the urge to move yet again and wants to return to Vegas.

Kody Brown wants to leave Flagstaff behind and return to Las Vegas

The source revealed to The Sun, “To be honest, Kody is really looking to relocate back to Vegas,” adding that Kody’s plans for Coyote Pass are “kind of pointless” at this stage of the game.

“He believed that Coyote Pass was only possible if everyone was included in it, but now it’s kind of pointless to stay in a situation that doesn’t make sense anymore,” the insider added. “The whole point of moving to Arizona was to build a giant home for the family.”

Kody’s idea to build one large home to accommodate his entire brood was shot down. Although Meri, Janelle, and Robyn seemed to be on board with the notion, Christine was adamantly against it.

Here’s where the cast of Sister Wives lives nowadays

After feeling like the “basement wife” for years, Christine vowed never to live in a shared home with her sister wives again. That’s no longer an issue, as she and Kody’s youngest child, daughter Truely, are living in a duplex in Utah, where she’s found love again with David Woolley.

Although Meri and Kody are no longer a couple, they still live in the same city. Meri lives alone in her expansive Flagstaff rental and splits her time between Arizona and Utah, where she owns and operates her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Janelle remains in Flagstaff, too, but frequently travels for work and to visit family, including her daughter Madison in North Carolina.

Robyn and Kody are still living in their sprawling Flagstaff home with their five children, Aurora, 20; Breanna, 18; Dayton, 23; Solomon, 11; and Ariella, 7.

Kody and Robyn were recently spotted in Las Vegas

Could there be some truth to the rumors about moving back to Vegas? It’s possible, especially since Kody and Robyn have been spotted in Vegas on more than one occasion in recent months.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kody and Robyn visited Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas with their rumored nanny and their two youngest children, Solomon and Ariella. While in Nevada, Kody and Robyn sparked rumors they were courting another wife as a mystery blonde was seen tagging along with them.

However, Kody has made it clear in recent seasons of Sister Wives that he’s no longer interested in polygamy. In fact, during a recent fan Cameo, while teasing an upcoming season of Sister Wives, Kody admitted, “I won’t be having any more wives. Uh, Robyn and I are now basically monogamous.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.