Mary Cosby hilariously admits to falling asleep during RHOSLC reunion

Mary Cosby admits that she fell asleep during the RHOSLC reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby confesses she had an embarrassing experience while filming the RHOSLC

A Real Housewives fan page on Instagram captured quotes of Mary admitting her reunion filming struggles.

“On a scale of one to ten on the torture meter, I don’t think it resulted into pain. The only pain I got resulted in, I fell asleep, and the camera caught me,” Mary admitted.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“And I just closed my eyes to relax and separate myself…and Andy called my name and I said, ‘No way was I [a]sleep!’ Andy said, ‘Mary, what do you think?’ And I [was] just [a] deer in headlights. And I woke up,” Mary confessed. “And I was on it though. So I couldn’t have fallen off that long. But I did fall asleep.”

She added that she hadn’t slept for three days prior to the reunion. She likened the experience to being back in school. To her point, who hasn’t fallen asleep in class before?

“It was just a lot. I literally had to raise my hand to talk. I felt like I was back in college,” Mary said of the reunion. “Andy was the professor and I was like, ‘Okay, can I add something?'”

Mary was surprised by some moments during the reunion

Even though Mary snoozed during the reunion, she was still shook by some of the events that transpired during it.

During an interview with ET, Mary spilled some of the reunion tea. She expressed that there was enough drama and discussion to make for a 3-part reunion.

“I think what surprised me is some of the behavior of a couple of the girls,” she said of the drama that went down.

However, she also hints at some positive results coming out of the reunion. She and Jen Shah both hinted that they have resolved their issues that have spanned across the entire season.

“The apologies that rolled out surprised me. And the progress and, like, productiveness that came out of it. I was very surprised by that,” Mary explained.

Mary may not come back for Season 2

Mary has hinted that her perspective on RHOSLC may be one and done. Viewers have noticed Mary has been absent for a good chunk of the season.

While Mary was disappointed by her absence on the series, she also acknowledged that she intentionally skipped some of the filming opportunities.

She was relieved that she didn’t have to attend the Vegas group trip and confessed that any moment that she wasn’t hanging around the RHOSLC cast was a break.

For Season 2, Mary told ET, “I don’t know if I’d do this again.”

“I just don’t know. That’s a strong question…I mean would they want me back?” Mary wondered.

Viewers will just have to wait for contracts to come out to see who will be returning for the already-confirmed Season 2.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season finale airs Wednesday, February 3 at 10/9c on Bravo.