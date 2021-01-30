Mary Cosby was most surprised by ‘some of the behavior’ of her castmates at the RHOSLC reunion

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby dishes on the upcoming reunion episodes and says she was surprised by some of her castmates’ behavior. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has certainly made an impact during its first season. And, of course, most of that was thanks to the fresh faces and bold personalities that the cast brought to the table.

With the season now winding down, fans are preparing themselves for the reunion episodes which are sure to bring a new level of drama. It was recently announced that the RHOSLC ladies had completed filming the in-person reunion.

Now, as fans anxiously await the wrapping of the season, the RHOSLC ladies have been dropping teasers for what to expect.

RHOSLC star Mary Cosby recently sat down with ET to reveal her thoughts on the season and upcoming reunion.

Mary says she was surprised during the reunion

Speaking with ET correspondent Brice Sander, Mary answered some hard hitting questions.

“After watching [this season’s episodes], did you feel prepared for the reunion? How was that reunion?” Brice asked.

“Let’s just say that there will be a part one, two, and three,” Mary teased.

She then revealed what surprised her the most during that day and spilled on some of the details without spoiling the reunion for RHOSLC fans.

“I think what surprised me is some of the behavior of a couple of the girls. And the apologies that rolled out surprised me. And the progress and, like, productiveness that came out of it. I was very surprised by that,” she admitted.

Mary admits there’s been progress in relationship with castmate Jen Shah

RHOSLC fans know all too well about the tension between Mary and castmate Jen Shah that has been unfolding throughout the season.

In one of the season’s early episodes, fans learned that Jen took particular issue with Mary after she threw an insensitive comment in Jen’s direction.

Now one of the most memorable moments of the season, Mary’s “hospital smell” comment set the tone for her relationship with Jen.

However, when the cast’s reunion photo was released, fans couldn’t help but notice that the two posed next to one another and were smiling.

Brice inquired, “Is that [cast photo] a sign that peace was brokered at the reunion?”

“I would take it as a sign that something was broke[ered],” Mary laughed. “I mean it’s safe to say that says something more than…it says progress.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.