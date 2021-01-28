Mary Cosby may not return for Season 2 of RHOSLC, says ‘I don’t know if I’d do this again’

Mary Cosby may not return to RHOSLC next season. Pic credit:Bravo

Can you imagine another season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City without Mary Cosby?

Well, this might actually be a reality as noted by Mary herself.

The RHOSLC star certainly packed a punch with her shocking storyline during the show’s freshman season.

However, fans may not get to see the rest of Mary’s story play out on TV.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of Mary’s story once she confessed to being married to her step-grandfather.

But, after getting into a few heated altercations with castmate Jen Shah, the RHOSLC star began to distance herself from the group.

We’ve been seeing her less and less over the past few weeks.

And now, she might leave RHOSLC for good.

Mary Cosby is not sure about a return to RHOSLC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City had a great rookie year with Bravo fans raving about the new franchise.

Andy Cohen has already confirmed that the show is definitely getting a Season 2.

Since Season 1 is still playing out, there hasn’t been any news on which cast members will have their contract renewed.

However, Mary Cosby may not take the network up on their offer, even if they want her to return.

The Utah native had a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight and revealed quite a bit about her first time as a Housewife.

But when asked about returning to the show, Mary admitted, “I don’t know if I’d do this again.”

“I just don’t know. That’s a strong question…I mean would they want me back?” remarked the Salt Lake City Housewife.

Why would Mary Cosby leave RHOSLC?

During her interview with the media outlet, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was asked if she just needs to take some time and figure out the next step.

“Yeah, yeah that’s always important to just regroup,” responded Mary. “Especially when you got attacked…”

The “attack” is no doubt in reference to Jen Shah who’s had it out for Mary since the show began.

Their tension stemmed from a remark Mary made about Jen smelling like a hospital. The 47-year-old was angered by her castmate’s comment and she’s been holding on to that anger since the first episode.

Jen is the reason Mary did not show up to most of the group events, and the reason she missed the cast trip to Las Vegas.

But, could Jen also be the reason why Mary is not too keen on returning?

Do you want Mary Cosby to come back for another season?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.