Mary Cosby does not regret her comment about Jen Shah smelling like hospital

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Mary Cosby, has revealed that she doesn’t regret one of her most infamous comments of the show’s first season.

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Mary participated in a game that asked if she regretted her comment to Jen Shah about smelling like a hospital.

Mary’s response wasn’t surprising, but she kept to her confession that she simply can’t handle the smell.

Mary confirms if she regrets her ‘hospital’ comment

During the segment, host Andy Cohen pointed out that Mary’s comments have “already sent shockwaves around the world” before beginning a game called Do! You! Regret It? where he asked Mary if she regretted different scenarios from the season.

“Mary, do you regret saying that Jen smelled like hospital?” Andy asked.

Mary immediately responded, “No, I do not.”

She then asked if she could explain herself and continued by sharing, “I never said Jen smelt like hospital. I just smelt hospital in the room when Jen entered. So, it wasn’t like a direct Jen contact. So, I don’t regret it. I smelt it.”

Mary’s feud with Jen comes after an insensitive comment and a hug

RHOSLC fans will remember how Jen and Mary’s feud began. It all stemmed from a comment Mary made that offended Jen.

According to Mary, “So, Jen and I used to be good until I said it smelled like hospital.”

She then continued to explain during a dinner with castmate Whitney Rose that the smell of hospital is a trigger for her. So, when she met up with Jen for a dinner and Jen hugged her, all she could smell was hospital.

“I said I have a very sensitive smell for hospitals and it takes me to a very dark place. I could smell it anywhere,” Mary admitted. She also indicated that the smell makes her cautious, so Jen’s hug elicited a strong response from her.

Well, needless to say, Jen was more than a little offended. She revealed that she had just come from the hospital where she was visiting her aunt who was recovering from a double amputation.

“Mary knew what I was dealing with. For her to say those comments to me, like, you’re just flat out being mean,” Jen said during a confessional with producers.

And while the drama seems to be dragging on and on, other RHOSLC Housewives are just waiting for Jen to let it go.

Recently, Heather Gay commented that if she had to choose sides, it would Mary’s.

During an interview with Hollywood Life, Heather admitted, “If I were to pick a side I would pick Mary’s. Not out of shade to Jen but just because, you know, it’s dead let’s bury it!”

Here’s hoping the ladies can set aside their differences and mend fences.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.