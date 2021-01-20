Andy Cohen confirms Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is ‘coming back for Season 2’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has made quite an impression on Bravo viewers.

From wildly different stories to the epic outbursts and fights, this cast has aimed to please.

While there is still plenty of show left to air, viewers are already wondering if the network will pick up the show for a second season.

Andy Cohen confirms Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen did confirm that the RHOSLC ladies would be back for a second season.

During The After Show, Danny Pellegrino gushed about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City when asked about what they were looking forward to this year on Bravo.

Without skipping a beat, Andy said, “Oh, they’re coming back for a Season 2.”

That, of course, was music to the guests’ ears. Another round of the women from Utah is good news for many new fans of the show and Bravo superfans.

Which ladies will return for Season 2 of RHOSLC?

At this point, it is unclear which ladies would return for a second season. Typically, the offers come following the reunion, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ladies just recently taped theirs.

Season 1 has been filled with interesting stories from each of the ladies. From Mary Cosby and her marriage to her step-grandfather to the over the top responses given by Jen Shahn at any moment, there is still so much more to explore.

Shortly after the season premiered, Jen commented that Whitney Rose shouldn’t be asked back for another season. That was shocking because her beef has been with Mary the entire time.

Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow are two that could be wild cards. Lisa has said that she doesn’t really feel connected to anyone except Meredith, which isn’t surprising. They appear to be on the same wavelength and remained that way through filming.

Heather Gay would be an ideal returnee. She likes to spill the tea in her confessionals and has also stirred the pot a little bit. When Heather previewed the RHOSLC reunion, she revealed that a lot went down and there were still things that needed to be worked out.

With the confirmation that Season 2 of RHOSLC is happening, casting news should be coming in the next few weeks and filming should resume soon.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.