Does Heather Gay believe that Meredith and Lisa are afraid of Jen Shah?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City drama has really boiled over.

Last week, Whitney Rose revealed to Jen Shah that she heard both Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow were scared of her. That set off a chain of events that ended with Jen shattering a glass at Top Golf, and leaving her husband’s party.

So, the question is really about whether the group of women is worried about upsetting Jen because of her short fuse.

Heather Gay weighs on whether she believes Meredith and Lisa are scared of Jen Shah

On the podcast, Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, Heather Gay was the latest guest.

She dished a lot about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, including about the women being scared of Jen Shah.

Danny asked, “Nicole wants to know if you think that Meredith and Lisa are really scared of Jen?”

She said, “Well yes, of course, I do. Any human on the planet would be scared of volatility that has a hair-trigger. That’s doesn’t make — it’s not a character flaw to have self-preservation. That’s what was so mind-boggling to me. Like, aren’t we all? “

The most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City showed Jen getting angry again with Whitney. The women attempted to work on things, but it did not go over well.

Jen went so far as to tell Whitney she would drown her and splashed the camera that was filming the ladies. It was intense, just like last week’s episode at Top Golf.

What will the RHOSLC reunion address?

This incident at Top Golf really opened up the door for more tough conversations and the reality that many of the women filming with Jen Shah may have different feelings about her.

The RHOSLC reunion was filmed last week, which means it will likely air in six weeks or so.

While talking to Danny Pellegrino, Heather Gay revealed that her behavior may be the most unpredictable. She says there is anger that comes up, but didn’t elaborate on what more is coming ahead of all of the women sitting down together.

Whether Andy Cohen will call out Jen Shah’s volatile behavior remains to be seen. There have been several instances that would qualify as examples, and if Heather believes the women are scared of Jen, they may be.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.