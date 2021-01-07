RHOSLC star Jen Shah goes ballistic after learning co-stars are afraid of her

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah went ballistic after being told that her co-stars were afraid of her.

Heather Gay and Whitney Rose told Jen at her husband’s birthday party that Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow were afraid of Jen.

Whitney tried to break the news to Jen gently, but Heather blurted out that Lisa and Meredith were afraid of Jen. Whitney added that Mary Cosby told her that the two women feared Jen because of her erratic behavior.

“You guys do know Mary is f**kin’ coo-coo for Coco Puffs,” said Jen.

Meredith and Lisa joined the conversation as Jen began to scream and made a scene at the party.

Lisa told Jen that she was not afraid of her, as did Meredith, so Whitney advised them that she got the information from Mary. Meredith said that she never told Mary any such thing.

Tequila Rose

Amongst all the mayhem, a drunken Whitney decided it was a good time to tell Meredith that Jen insinuated something more was going on with her marriage.

Meredith told Whitney that there was nothing to figure out and that she was “disengaging” from the conversation.

Meredith mentioned that she was aggravated and may leave the party soon, prompting Jen to scream, “What the f**k is going on?”

Whitney asked Jen why people were talking about Meredith’s marriage and why her friends were scared of her. Lisa again insisted that she wasn’t afraid of Jen. Whitney repeated that Mary told her that the ladies were scared of Jen, which sent Jen into a frenzy.

Jen threw her cocktail glass and smashed it as she screamed, “Mary is f**king crazy! Shut the f**k up about Mary!”

Jen breaks a glass and storms out of her own party after Whitney stirs up drama with Lisa and Meredith… my mouth is on the floor. Still. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/zYpSS7VjKJ — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 7, 2021

The party’s over

Jen went to find her husband, Sharrieff Shah and grabbed him as she demanded that they leave. As he asked her what was wrong, she ranted about the ladies being “mother****ing b***s.” Jen stormed out of the party, hitting balloons on her way out.

At least she had fun before the drama began.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.