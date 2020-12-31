The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City recap: Hot Tub Confessions

The latest episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is titled Hot Tub Confessions as Lisa, Jen and Meredith spent some time in the Jacuzzi while their husbands bonded over some game room fun.

Seth Marks gave Meredith Marks a heart-felt appeal to save their marriage. He admitted to focusing on work too much and said he did not grow as a husband the way Meredith had grown as a wife.

Meredith noted that she missed him at the fashion show and it made her sad. She said that she realized that she also wanted to save her marriage and that she loved Seth. The couple agreed to work on reconciliation.

Lisa and John discuss priorities

Lisa Barlow’s husband John Barlow, complained that his wife was working too much. John said that he worried that the couple neglected their sons and their marriage to focus on careers.

Lisa insisted that she could do it all and didn’t want to give up anything. She later became teary-eyed in her confessional and admitted to worrying about if her sons felt enough love from her.

Whitney Rose went to see her father, Steve, at the sober living facility with her husband, Justin. Steve complained that he had to share a room with someone in sober living and said he wanted to get back to his career in the haircare industry.

Whitney asked Steve if he had looked for a job. She worried that her father expected her to support him. Whitney said in her confessional that he had given her a list of things he had bought her when asking for financial support for rehab in the past and noted her resentment about his expectations.

She encouraged him to get on his feet while staying in sober living so that he could provide for himself once he left. Steve thanked his daughter for her help.

Snow day

The ladies went snowmobiling with their husbands. Jen Shah’s husband, Sharrieff Shah, told the group that Jen brought her family on their first date. He said they met in college and that when he asked her if she wanted to get something to eat, she said, “Yes, we do.”

Jen said that her family was his test.

Whitney wondered why Meredith and Seth were so affectionate if Meredith had been dating someone else. Whitney told Heather that Jen implied Meredith was seeing another man.

Heather said in her confessional that Jen also told her about Meredith and her mystery man. She said Jen showed her pictures of Meredith with the man.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.