Former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville calls Jen Shah from RHOSLC a ‘B***h’ as feud continues

Brandi Glanville fueled the flames of her feud with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah by calling her a b***h and bionic.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star made the comments Saturday during her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

“There’s this b***h on Housewives of Salt Lake City,” said Brandi. “She needs to f**kin’ figure this out because, her name is Jen [Shah].”

Brandi said that Jen started with her by saying Kelly Dodd was a “sober Brandi Glanville.”

“I did not even know the b***h’s name until I read my name in her article,” she continued, adding that she was retaliating.

Brandi went on to say that Jen keeps going on tirades about her. She added that she is a viewer and viewers are going to have an opinion of Jen because she is on a reality TV show.

Brandi also called Jen fake and had a message for her.

“So, Jen, listen hun, I don’t know you. I don’t wanna know you. You come off being super extra for the show that you’re on, like, it’s not authentic,” Brandi said.

“If you wanna come for me, come for me all you want. I’m iconic. You’re f**kin bionic, and that is it. Bye, b***h,” said Brandi.

Brandi claimed that Jen began their feud but her Tweets tell another story.

On Dec. 2, Brandi Tweeted, “The two fakest bitches on #RHSLC are Diet Coke b***h & tons of glam (hubby picked her up in a 1996 land cruiser) bitch-the rest I’m not mad at they seem authentic Love it or hate it that’s my opinion.”

"The two fakest bitches on #RHSLC are Diet Coke b***h & tons of glam (hubby picked her up in a 1996 land cruiser) bitch-the rest I'm not mad at they seem authentic Love it or hate it that's my opinion."



Brandi said she made up with Kim Richards

Brandi said that she and Kim Richards are talking again following their rift. Kim became upset after Brandi fueled a threesome rumor about the two women by posting pictures on Instagram.

Just after podcast host Zack Peter suggested that the two had been involved in a threesome on his podcast #NoFilter with Zack Peter, Brandi posted a picture herself with Kim and former RHOBH star Carlton Gebbia on Instagram.

The former RHOBH star posted a Tweet on Dec. 15 denying the rumors and noted her falling-out with Kim.

“I have NEVER hooked up with Kim Richards!!!! If I had I’d just fucking say it!!! We have a sister like friendship. Well we did before these stupid rumors,” wrote Brandi.

Brandi claimed that she didn’t like it when people created conflict between other people and called podcast host Zack Peter a “little turd.”

The former RHOBH star also said that she doesn’t like it when people are “unkind” to one another.

In another extraordinary moment of the pot calling the kettle black, Brandi went on to say that maybe Zack would find someone else to make stuff up about so that his name could be in the news.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.